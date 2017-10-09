Hexcel Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2017

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 mins ago

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) announced today that it expects to report results for its fiscal 2017 third quarter on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at approximately 4 p.m. ET.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss highlights of its financial results on the following day at 10 a.m. ET. The call with be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the call by dialing +1 323-794-2551. The conference ID is 2890101. An audio replay will be available by telephone from 1 p.m. ET on October 19 until 1 p.m. ET on November 2. The telephone number to access the replay is 1-888-203-1112 (domestic); reference Conference ID 2890101. For replay from international phone lines, please reference this listing.

A link to the webcast will be posted within the investor relations section of the Hexcel website at www.Hexcel.com.

About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications.

Contact Information
Kaye Veazey
(203) 352-0339
[email protected]

