Breaking News
Home / Top News / HEXO INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in HEXO Corp. (HEXO) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Law Violations

HEXO INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in HEXO Corp. (HEXO) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Law Violations

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Class-action law firm urges HEXO investors who have suffered losses to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman reminds investors in HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) of the firm’s investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws and urges HEXO investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 11, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/HEXO
Contact An Attorney Now

 [email protected]
510-725-3000

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether HEXO misled investors about the propriety of its business model, including the ability to sell its cannabis through retailers.

On October 4, 2019, HEXO announced the abrupt and immediate resignation of its Chief Financial Officer. This resignation came just a few months into the job.

A few days later, Bank of America analyst Christopher Carey reportedly double downgraded his “buy” recommendation to “underperform” and commented “[p]ut simply: a departure that is so abrupt, from a person with CFO experience at other public companies, is concerning, and in our view will leave investors guessing ‘what don’t we know?’ for some time.

Then, on October 10, 2019, HEXO provided preliminary Q4 2019 revenue results that were nearly 50% lower than previous guidance and withdrew previously announced FY 2020 guidance of up to $400 million in revenue. HEXO CEO Sebastien St-Louis attributed the poor performance to “lower than expected product sell through,” and admitted the company would have to make “significant changes to our sales and operations strategy to drive future results.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether the Company provided false financial guidance to investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of HEXO and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding HEXO Corp. should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.