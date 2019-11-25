Hey, Bro! NostalgiaCon is Heading to Miami for its 2nd Annual ‘80s Pop Culture Convention, April 25 and 26

— MANA Convention Center and all Wynwood will be epicenter of ‘80s fever – Miami-style —

— Black Friday Passes on Sale Now thru November 29 While Limited Discounted Passes Exist —

MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bro-Town, this one’s for you.

The beloved decade and city that gave us Marino, Bro Culture, Conga fever, and “Sabado Gigante” will be starring in an epic throwback pop culture celebration next Spring the likes of which the 305 – and the Eastern United States – has never seen.

Global decades fan conventions company NostalgiaCon, LLC announced today that it is taking its second annual ‘80s pop culture convention to Miami for an unprecedented, multicultural-themed, decade takeover show that will feature the music, icons, legends, and much more of the 1980s, April 25 and 26 at the MANA Convention Center.

With Wynwood as its canvas, the second annual “comic-con” of retro pop culture festivals will feature a jam-packed weekend of music acts representing all the genres of the ‘80s, film and TV show reunions, exhibitors and collectors, exclusive merchandise, panels, cosplay, arcade gaming, classic ‘80s cars, and other surprises. (Early bird passes to NostalgiaCon Miami can be purchased at www.NostalgiaConMiami.com now through Black Friday, November 29, while a limited run of discounted passes exists).

NostalgiaCon Miami represents a major return for company founder and CEO Manny Ruiz, who co-created and until last year produced the nationally renowned Hispanicize event for nine years, including seven consecutive years in the Magic City.

“I’ve been licking my chops to bring NostalgiaCon permanently to my hometown, the place where I also brought the Latino community together nationally for years,” said Ruiz. “NostalgiaCon Miami builds on this legacy and will be a very diverse and dynamic base for us every Spring because throwback and ‘80s/’90s pop culture has never been more fun to celebrate across cultures, generations, and languages.”

Building on the NostalgiaCon ‘80s pilot show organizers held at the Anaheim Convention Center in September as well as their experience leading Hispanicize, NostalgiaCon Miami will feature brand sponsorships that are heavily integrated with social media influencers and media partners.

Said Angela Sustaita-Ruiz, co-founder of both NostalgiaCon and Hispanicize: “Our expertise in pioneering the Latino social media and marketing space will serve us particularly well with multicultural brand sponsors at NostalgiaCon Miami. NostalgiaCon Miami is set up to help brands generate major social media and earned media and our platform is ideal for sponsors who want to engage media and consumers around U.S. Hispanic, lifestyle, family, travel, fashion, and/or entertainment themes.”

An All-Inclusive Experience

All NostalgiaCon passes are all-inclusive of various experiences and exhibitions that prominently feature music concerts with original artists of representing different ‘80s genres. At NostalgiaCon’s pilot show, this included performances by ABC, The Motels, The Sugarhill Gang, Doug E Fresh, Tony Lewis of The Outfield, Dokken, and others. In addition to concerts, NostalgiaCon’s all-inclusive passes will also feature celebrity meet and greets and panels. In Anaheim, the first event included such ‘80s icons as Christopher Lloyd, Val Kilmer, Cary Elwes, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Catherine Bach, John Schneider, Claudia Wells, the original MTV VJs, and many more.

Passes and Sponsorship Information

To purchase a Saturday, Sunday or weekend pass, visit the show’s website at www.NostalgiaConMiami.com . A Black Friday Sale is available today through Friday, November 29 or until the special badges run out. To sponsor or exhibit at the event, email [email protected] .

Follow NostalgiaCon Miami On Social Media

Fans of NostalgiaCon Miami may follow all of the events and latest news on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @NostalgiaCon80s. Fans can also subscribe to the event’s newsletter online on the NostalgiaCon Miami website.

About NostalgiaCon, LLC

With offices in downtown Miami, NostalgiaCon is the global conventions and media company wholly devoted to the fans and pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that fans feel the fondest of.

NostalgiaCon is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more.

On April 25 and 26, 2020, the MANA Convention Center will host NostalgiaCon Miami, the second NostalgiaCon show devoted to capturing the full glory and throwback fun of the 1980s.

NostalgiaCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Ventures, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

CONTACT:

Jay Cruz

NostalgiaCon

[email protected]