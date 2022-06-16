Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HEY LADIES…LADYKIND IS FINALLY HERE! 

HEY LADIES…LADYKIND IS FINALLY HERE! 

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

A One-of-a-Kind, Women’s CBD Wellness Company Founded by Scientific Experts

Hayward, California, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  

Ladykind launched on August 2nd, 2021, unveiling targeted CBD wellness, self-care, and skincare products that provide natural, universal relief for women experiencing cramps, muscle aches, sleep deprivation, brain fog, and dry skin. Our science-led, THC-free formulations use only the purest, high-quality ingredients to guide women to enjoy their own unique journey of womanhood from the cycles of menstruation through menopause. We also understand that skincare is essential to self-care.  That is why we at Ladykind are launching a skincare line designed to enhance your skin’s glow and hydration starting with our latest skincare product, the Hydro Glow Radiance Booster. We strive to eliminate the shame, stigma, and secrecy around womanhood.  Ladykind is here to empower women to embrace their journey through womanhood with gusto, providing a sustainable solution to promote a better quality of life.   

Brought to life by a first-generation Indian American family of doctors, chemists, and ingredient experts, the Dhatt family invites all women to join the conversation to support, normalize and celebrate the power of women in all cycles and stages of womanhood. 

Consciously made from Farm to Formula, with ingredients that you can easily pronounce, Ladykind’s CBD wellness and self-care products use customized formulas to maximize CBD results. Our in-house lab, backed by a medical advisory board, and independent third-party testing company ensure you enjoy only the purest, quality CBD wellness products.  We take pride in using only the highest quality of vitamins, minerals, herbs and adaptogens to maximize CBD’s wide range of benefits.  Producing the highest quality products that our customers love and trust is the reason why we work with independent, third-party labs to retest and verify that our CBD contains only pure, active ingredients, free from THC, pesticides, and other impurities.  Our products are vegan, gluten-free and do not contain GMOs, phthalates, parabens, and sulfates.   

Environmentally friendly and thoughtfully packaged in recycled materials such as sugar cane paper to reduce waste.  We are ‘Leaping Bunny’ certified for clean and cruelty-free sustainable products, using organic-when-possible.  We partner with farms that are committed to regenerative agriculture and responsible energy consumption. The Ladykind brand guarantees traceability from farm to formula because you deserve only the best! Ladykind embraces the powerful, sacred nature of what it means to be a woman by providing natural, one-of-a-kind wellness, self-care, and skincare products to enhance the beautiful essence of womanhood.   

Available at: www.ladykind.com  

Ladykind – A New Way, For A Better Day 

CONTACT: Ophelia Soumekh
Content Producer
Publicist
818.726.6761

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.