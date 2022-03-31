Hey Markie, Optimize My Local Marketing Strategy

BrandMuscle Reimagines Channel Marketing Programs With Markie, the Industry’s First Local Marketing Virtual Assistant

Markie, The Local Marketing Virtual Assistant Markie makes local marketing recommendations and executes tactics on behalf of partners using AI.

CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, has announced plans to introduce a virtual assistant later this year that will help local partners intelligently solve their local marketing challenges. Named Markie, The Local Marketing Virtual Assistant™, this technology will transform the channel marketing landscape by removing barriers to partner participation. Local partners who struggle with marketing will be able to ask Markie to make recommendations and execute tactics for them using AI.

BrandMuscle’s State of Local Marketing Research points to the fact that channel partners are foundational to driving brand awareness and local sales, but they need guidance on the right assets, messaging, and tactics to succeed in local marketing. In fact, 34% of partners are looking for marketing recommendations, 33% indicated a need to focus on dedicated program support, and 35% said that tools to help manage their marketing program were outdated or not available. Markie solves these challenges by making local marketing guidance and personalized recommendations extremely accessible. Partners can pose a question to Markie via SMS text, email, or a chatbot within the BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform, and receive local marketing guidance immediately.

For example, partners may ask Markie, “What is my co-op fund balance?” and Markie will tell them the exact dollar amount available, then suggest a subscription package to opt in to.

Beyond checking their co-op balances and opting into do-it-for-me subscription marketing packages, partners can leverage Markie to submit reimbursement claims, customize brand-approved templates, and access campaign reporting. With a few clicks, Markie is available to guide them through local marketing campaign execution and how to use their co-op funds. With answers available in seconds and no consultation meeting required, partners will find barriers to program participation have been shattered, and they will discover that the impact of Markie’s revenue-driving actions are well worth the minimal time investment.

“We’re making it easier than ever for local partners, who are often time-strapped small-business owners, to opt in to marketing tactics that will drive sales at their location,” said Sarah Hennessy, Senior Director, Product Management at BrandMuscle. “While many channel marketing programs provide a checklist of capabilities and marketing tactics, only BrandMuscle offers a platform that seamlessly integrates the tactics, technology, and marketing guidance partners truly need.”

Markie is now available for clients and interested brands to demo. Full implementation of the Marketing Assistant will be available by Autumn 2022. To learn more, contact BrandMuscle.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 175 of the world’s top brands, with 750 professionals in five offices globally. BrandMuscle provides marketers and their channel partners with the solutions, insights, and expertise to deliver an exceptional and consistent local brand experience. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, grow revenue, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

