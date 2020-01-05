Hezbollah leader says he warned Soleimani of assassination threat

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday he had warned Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani of the risk of assassination and met him in the Lebanese capital Beirut on New Year’s Day before he was killed in a U.S. attack in Baghdad.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraq calls for foreign forces to leave after U.S. killing of Iran commander - January 5, 2020
- Iran’s retaliation for Soleimani death to include Haifa, Israeli military centers: ex-commander - January 5, 2020
- Pompeo defends ‘clear’ U.S. intelligence assessment of risk posed by Soleimani - January 5, 2020