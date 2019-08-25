Hezbollah leader says Israeli army to face quick retaliation to drone ‘attack’ in Beirut

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday warned the Israeli army stationed along the border with Lebanon that his movement was preparing an imminent response to two Israeli drones which crashed overnight in a suburb of Beirut.
