HF Foods Investors Who Have Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton: Company Investigated For Potential Securities Fraud Violations Following Publication of Critical Report

BOSTON, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was the subject of a critical report issued by Hindenburg Research alleging that the company engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions,” that shareholder cash was “spent on exotic supercars,” and that the company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.”

Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a nationwide securities litigation law firm, is investigating the report, including whether HF Foods or its executives misled shareholders. Investors who have lost money in their HF Foods investment should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HF Foods shares and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jacob Walker at (617) 398-5600, by e-mail at [email protected] , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/hffoods . Confidentiality for whistleblowers is assured.

