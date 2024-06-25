LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today during its annual conference inducted former KPMG LLP Partner Marc B. Scher, FHFMA, CPA, into office as its National Chair, effective June 1, 2024.

Scher, a highly respected leader in the healthcare finance sector, brings nearly 40 years of experience and a wealth of expertise to this pivotal role. He is the former Partner in Charge of KPMG’s U.S. and Global Audit Healthcare practice. Throughout his distinguished career, he has worked with a wide array of integrated health systems, biotech companies, payers, research organizations and other health ventures. His areas of expertise include healthcare transformation, financial reporting, board governance, advocacy for innovation, data analytics and process improvement. Scher has also made significant contributions to the healthcare industry through publishing thought leadership and presentations.

Scher’s commitment to advancing healthcare finance is evident through his past roles. He served as an editor of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ Audit and Accounting Guide for Health Care Organizations and held the position as one of KPMG’s Securities and Exchange Commission reviewing partners. He also previously chaired HFMA’s Principles & Practices Board.

C. Ann Jordan, J.D., President and CEO of HFMA, expressed her enthusiasm for Scher’s appointment, stating, “Marc Scher’s extensive experience and profound dedication to healthcare finance make him an ideal leader for HFMA. His practical approach will undoubtedly guide us forward as we continue to navigate the complexities and challenges of the healthcare industry.”

As HFMA’s National Chair, Scher will focus on fostering excellence and strategic thinking within the association and the broader healthcare finance community. His theme for the year, “Sempre Avanti” (always forward), reflects his commitment to continuous improvement and adaptation in the face of evolving industry dynamics.

Marc Scher commented on his new role, saying, “I am honored to serve as HFMA’s National Chair and look forward to working closely with our members and partners. Together, we will strive to enhance the financial management of healthcare, ensuring that we are always moving forward and embracing the opportunities that come with change.”

Other new HFMA Board officers for 2024-25 include Chair-elect Kiran N. Batheja, FHFMA, Director, Patient Registration and Financial Counseling, University Hospital, Newark, N.J., and Secretary-Treasurer Matthew E. Cox, CHFP, CPA, Executive Vice President and CFO, Corewell Health, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Additionally, three newly elected members joined the HFMA Board for a three-year term ending in 2027. They are:

Robin Damschroder, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Business Development Officer, Henry Ford Health, Detroit

Kevin Holloran, CHFP, Senior Director, U.S. Public Finance, Fitch Ratings, Allen, Texas

Deepak Sadagopan, Chief Operating Officer, Population Health, Providence, Seattle

For more information about HFMA and its initiatives, please visit www.hfma.org.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 117,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

630-386-2945

[email protected]