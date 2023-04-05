CHICAGO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced today that its board of directors has unanimously chosen Ann Jordan as the organization’s next president and chief executive officer, effective June 6, 2023. She will be the first female CEO in HFMA’s 77-year history. Jordan currently serves as CEO of ASQ, a global membership association for quality professionals with members in more than 130 countries.

Jordan’s appointment comes after an extensive search process conducted by a professional search firm in collaboration with a committee of HFMA volunteer leaders. She will succeed Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA, who last July announced his plans to retire in June 2023, having served as HFMA’s chief executive since 2012.

Prior to joining ASQ, Jordan held leadership roles and global responsibilities in diverse industry areas committed to quality systems and improvement, including original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair and operations; and insurance and risk management solutions. She began her career as a practicing attorney.

“The HFMA Board is excited about the possibilities Ann’s leadership opens up for the Association,” said HFMA 2022-23 Board Chair Aaron R. Crane, FHFMA, MHA. “Ann is passionate about achieving cost effectiveness of health and about continuously raising the bar on delivering value to members. She also brings a wealth of experience in the pursuit of quality and expertise in contemporary association leadership. We look forward to working with her.”

“This is an incredibly dynamic time for healthcare finance professionals,” said Jordan. “I am honored for the opportunity to join HFMA to help empower members to problem solve and lead within their organizations. The association is a trusted resource on the financing of healthcare and health, and I look forward to advancement of that legacy through innovation and collaboration.”

Jordan holds a J.D. from University of Iowa College of Law and a B.A. in political science and psychology.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 96,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

