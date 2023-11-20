HFS Horizons Life Sciences Service Providers, 2023

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HFS, a leading global research and analysis firm, recognizes Indegene as a Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Life Sciences Service Providers, 2023 report. HFS attributed the recognition to Indegene’s continued focus on innovation, strong client-centric and outcome-driven approach, and deep domain expertise, backed by a robust partner ecosystem.

“Indegene’s meaningful impact on the triple aim of care (reducing cost of care, enhancing the experience of care, and improving health outcomes) with quantifiable evidence sets it apart in its ability to deliver value that positively addresses human lives”, said Rohan Kulkarni, Vice President and Global Practice Leader, Healthcare and Life Sciences Research, HFS.

“Increasingly, life sciences companies are turning to specialist service providers with deep domain knowledge and contemporary technology capabilities to help them accelerate their digital transformation”, said Gaurav Kapoor, EVP, Indegene. “HFS Research’s recognition validates our clients’ trust in our team to bring these capabilities together and enable them to improve health outcomes for all.”

The HFS Horizons: Life Sciences Service Providers, 2023 report examined the role and capabilities of 29 leading service providers across the global life sciences industry. The report specifically focuses on the domain-specific capabilities of these service providers across many dimensions, spanning value proposition, innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact.

About Indegene

Indegene is a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. It helps biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient and modern way. Indegene brings together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It’s what drives Indegene’s team and their purpose to enable healthcare organizations be future ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

About HFS Research

HFS is a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Our mission is to help our clients tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary, and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business.

HFS analysts and strategists have deep, real-world experience in the subjects they cover. They’re respected for their independent, no-nonsense perspectives based on thorough research, demand-side data, and personal engagements with industry leaders.

To learn more about HFS’ extensive suite of reports and services, please visit www.hfsresearch.com

