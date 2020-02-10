Breaking News
Home / Top News / HHHunt and ADT Announce Partnership to Integrate Smart Home Technology in New and Existing Multifamily and Student Housing Communities

HHHunt and ADT Announce Partnership to Integrate Smart Home Technology in New and Existing Multifamily and Student Housing Communities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Smart Home Devices and Services Enhance the Resident Experience and Aid in Property Management

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, announced a new flagship partnership with HHHunt, a diversified leader in real estate development, to install smart home and property automation technology into new and existing HHHunt multifamily and student housing communities. ADT adds HHHunt to its growing list of prominent real estate partners enhancing their communities with smart home solutions. ADT will work with HHHunt to install more than 7,700 apartment homes in 19 communities across four states with smart hubs, smart locks, smart thermostats and integrate into industry-leading property management software. Of these residences, more than 1,300 will be student housing apartment homes, reflecting a growing demand for smart home amenities for student living.

“One of our core brand promises is to be a provider of quality products and services,” said Lance Goss, Vice President of Apartment Living at HHHunt. “This new partnership with ADT will provide our residents with the latest in smart home technology and automation. We strive to consistently innovate and deliver the best apartment living experience for our residents and team members.”

All apartment homes will feature an assortment of integrated smart home devices including smart hubs, smart thermostats and smart locks giving residents access to the latest in smart home security technology. With these devices, HHHunt residents will benefit from the conveniences of smart home automation and can personalize their apartments’ functions to accommodate their lifestyles through the use of “scenes.” Scenes can be set to adjust the temperature when the resident comes within proximity of their property through app-based geo-fencing, or lights can be set to on during showing hours and off afterwards to save energy, for example. Property team members can also use ADT’s solution to drive operational savings by handling lock out requests remotely, controlling thermostats in vacant units and eliminating costly key tracking systems. ADT’s integration with HHHunt’s property management software, Yardi, will also streamline residents’ move-in and move-out process and reduce time required for property maintenance requests and unit access.

“The partnership with HHHunt demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the multifamily sector and our drive to offer the best smart home solutions to enhance value for residents and provide cost saving benefits for property managers,” said Ken Porpora, Chief Growth Officer, ADT. “As the sector continues to grow at a rapid pace, we are able to offer partners like HHHunt exclusive and customized smart home automation solutions for residents in diverse living situations – from multifamily units to student housing.”

For more information about ADT and HHHunt Apartment Living, please visit www.adt.com and www.hhhuntapartmentliving.com/.

About HHHunt
Since 1966, HHHunt has been a diversified regional leader in real estate development, building and management with residential communities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland. With primary offices in Blacksburg, VA, Richmond, VA, and Raleigh, NC, HHHunt employs over 2,000 people in the areas of community development, home building, apartment development/management, senior living development/management and community management. HHHunt improves the lives of thousands of people by being a trusted partner in every phase and stage of their lives. Because at HHHunt, it’s how you live that matters. For more information, visit: www.hhhunt.com.

About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Relations
Paul Wiseman, ADT
Phone: 561-356-6388
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.