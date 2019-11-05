Hi-Crush Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Revenues of $173.0 million in 3Q 2019 vs. $178.0 million in 2Q 2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.9 million in 3Q 2019 vs. $24.7 million in 2Q 2019

Total sand sales of 2.69 million tons in 3Q 2019 vs. 2.66 million tons in 2Q 2019, and at the high end of guidance

Loss of $(2.67) per share in 3Q 2019; adjusted loss of $(0.03) per share, excluding non-cash asset impairments of $346.4 million

Exited 3Q 2019 with total liquidity of $95.9 million, including $48.4 million of cash; no ABL borrowings

Expect significant reduction in remaining 2019 and full-year 2020 capital expenditures, with a focus on free cash flow generation

HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated provider of proppant and logistics services, today reported third quarter 2019 results. Revenues during the third quarter of 2019 totaled $173.0 million on total volumes sold of 2,685,736 tons. This compares to $178.0 million of revenues during the second quarter of 2019 on total volumes sold of 2,662,086 tons.

For the third quarter of 2019, net loss was $(268.5) million, including $346.4 million of non-cash asset impairments, resulting in basic and diluted loss of $(2.67) per share. Adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $(3.5) million or basic and diluted adjusted loss of $(0.03) per share, excluding the non-cash asset impairments. The Company reported basic and diluted loss of $(1.16) per share in the second quarter of 2019, including a $115.5 million non-cash charge for deferred taxes related to the corporate conversion to a C-Corporation (the “Conversion”). Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $17.9 million, compared to $24.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.

“For the third quarter of 2019, we generated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $18 million, increased last mile truckloads by seven percent, and achieved frac sand sales at the high end of our guidance,” said Robert E. Rasmus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush Inc. “We continue to receive positive feedback from customers in response to our equipment upgrades, expanded last mile services, and reliable frac sand supply. I am proud of our team and our ability to achieve these results despite challenging market conditions.

“We are well-positioned to navigate the current market backdrop, and are focused on three key priorities – leveraging our integrated portfolio to deliver high quality customer service, improving profitability through operational optimization and cost reduction, as well as prudent capital allocation,” continued Mr. Rasmus. “We have significantly reduced our 2019 capital expenditures from the budget set at the beginning of the year and are intensely focused on free cash flow generation. The asset base we have assembled, managed according to these priorities, gives us the tools to generate near- and long-term value for customers and investors.”

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Revenues during the third quarter of 2019 totaled $173.0 million, compared to $178.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenues associated with logistics services were $57.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting an increase of 12% compared to $51.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The improvements were due primarily to increased demand for logistics services, including through the acquisition of Pronghorn Logistics in May 2019. Revenues from the sale of logistics equipment were $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues from sales of frac sand totaled $114.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $125.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Total volumes sold were 2.69 million tons, a slight increase compared to the second quarter of 2019 and at the high end of the previously guided range of 2.4 to 2.7 million tons. Average sales price was $43 per ton for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $47 per ton in the second quarter of 2019, driven by customer mix and continued pricing pressure.

Volumes sold directly to E&Ps during the third quarter of 2019 were 63%, compared to 66% in the second quarter of 2019 and 40% in the third quarter of 2018. Volumes sold through Pronghorn Energy Services represented 34% of total volumes in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 28% in the second quarter of 2019.

Contribution margin was $10.99 per ton in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $13.80 per ton in the second quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease in contribution margin per ton primarily resulted from lower pricing due to continued oversupply of frac sand and increased competition.

General and administrative expenses totaled $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, excluding non-recurring expenses of $0.5 million associated with business development activities and costs associated with the Conversion. General and administrative expenses totaled $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, excluding $3.1 million of similar expenses. The sequential decline in general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by cost reductions, decreased headcount and related compensation expense.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company completed an impairment assessment of goodwill and long-lived assets, including Northern White production facilities, right-of-use assets and intangible assets based on current and expected utilization of the assets and market conditions. As a result, during the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded total asset impairments of $346.4 million primarily driven by $215.5 million for the write-down of the Augusta and Whitehall facilities to their estimated fair value, $76.3 million for railcar operating lease right-of-use assets, and $48.6 million for goodwill and certain intangible assets.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company incurred $0.7 million and $1.6 million of other operating expenses primarily associated with staffing reductions to better align with market conditions.

“Market conditions for frac sand softened late in the third quarter, driven by continued oversupply and further declines in activity, resulting in lower pricing and profitability,” said Laura C. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer of Hi-Crush Inc. “We remained proactive in further rationalizing costs and spending across the organization, resulting in additional reductions in G&A and lower capex for the remainder of 2019 and into 2020. The non-cash impairment charges incurred for certain of our assets during the third quarter reflect market conditions, but do not impact our ability to efficiently execute on our strategy and deliver quality customer service.”

Operational Update

For the third quarter of 2019, Hi-Crush sold 2.69 million tons of frac sand from its operating production facilities, including Blair, Whitehall and Wyeville in Wisconsin, and the Kermit Complex in West Texas. Sales occurred at the minegate, at the Company’s in-basin terminals, and at the wellsite.

NexStage Systems continued to deploy upgraded silo sets, alongside additional equipment sales, which increased to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, up from $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Including the last mile operations acquired on May 7, 2019, on a pro-forma basis from January 1, 2019 forward, truckloads delivered by Pronghorn Energy Services increased by 36% in the second quarter of 2019 over the first quarter of 2019, and a further 7% in the third quarter of 2019 over the second quarter of 2019, reflecting continued strong utilization of deployed crews. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had last mile crews operating in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus / Utica, Powder River, Mid-Con and Bakken regions.

The Company continues to focus on additional improvements to PropDispatch, its proprietary tracking, monitoring and invoicing software suite. Updates made during the third quarter of 2019 focused on the simplification and automation of various processes, including silo inventory tracking, driver-dispatch communication, load measurement, and integration of inventory data flows across the supply chain.

“The strength of our operations during the third quarter reflects the merits of our strategy, and would not have been possible without the great team we have assembled,” said M. Alan Oehlert, Chief Operating Officer of Hi-Crush Inc. “We are positioned to succeed across a range of market environments, supported by our focus on delivering quality customer service through enhanced logistics offerings, increased integration of technology, and consistent execution.”

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, Hi-Crush Inc. had total liquidity of $95.9 million, comprised of $48.4 million of cash and $47.5 million in available borrowing capacity under its senior secured revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”). As of September 30, 2019, Hi-Crush Inc. remains completely undrawn on its ABL Facility.

“We maintain strong liquidity, as we remain undrawn on our asset-backed facility and ended the quarter with nearly $100 million in cash and availability,” continued Ms. Fulton. “Market conditions and the outlook for the remainder of 2019 resulted in our Board’s decision to focus on cash conservation and financial flexibility over the near-term.”

Capital Expenditures

Total capital expenditures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $8.4 million and $66.3 million, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2019, maintenance and growth capital expenditures are expected to range between $7 and $10 million. The Company expects a significant reduction in its 2020 capital expenditures, and is preliminarily announcing maintenance and growth capital expenditures of less than $25 million.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow was $(5.1) million and $(23.0) million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, reflecting $21.4 million and $42.8 million, respectively, related to the semi-annual interest payments made in each of February 2019 and August 2019 on the Senior Notes.

“We continue to forecast being free cash flow positive in 2020, as we remain disciplined in our capital spending and strive to structurally reduce our cost profile through the use of technology and realization of other efficiencies,” said Ms. Fulton. “Our focus on cost reductions and significantly reduced capex plans are a reflection of our commitment to capital discipline.”

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company expects sand sales volumes, contribution margin per ton, and Adjusted EBITDA to decline as compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by the impacts of E&P budget exhaustion and other seasonal factors on demand for frac sand and logistics services. The Company expects continued deployment of last mile and wellsite equipment and crews during the remainder of 2019 based on customer conversations and recent field trials.

“The fourth quarter will be influenced by remaining customer capital budgets, holiday schedules and other year-end factors,” said Mr. Rasmus. “As a result, we expect sand volumes to decline by ten percent or more. In response, we are elevating our strategy of prioritizing profitability over market share, as we remain committed to making business decisions that benefit our stakeholders. We will continue to turn down volumes and other activity that we do not believe reflects reasonable profitability for our services, and expect this dynamic to continue through the remainder of 2019. Our future success will be driven by execution and controlling what we can control, as evidenced by significantly lowering capital expenditures for the remainder of 2019 and 2020, pursuing further cost reductions, and focusing on generating free cash flow. We will continue to leverage the platform of assets we have developed to create value for our customers and investors over the near and long-term.”

About Hi-Crush Inc.

Hi-Crush Inc. is a fully-integrated provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems, flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time visibility and management across the entire supply chain. Our strategic suite of solutions provides operators and service companies in all major U.S. oil and gas basins with the ability to build safety, reliability and efficiency into every completion.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except unit and share amounts)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 48,352 $ 114,256 Accounts receivable, net 95,122 101,029 Inventories 45,168 57,089 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,396 13,239 Total current assets 202,038 285,613 Property, plant and equipment, net 825,320 1,031,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,577 — Goodwill and intangible assets, net 39,227 71,575 Equity method investments 35,440 37,354 Other assets 1,756 8,108 Total assets $ 1,153,358 $ 1,433,838 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,370 $ 71,039 Accrued and other current liabilities 36,596 61,337 Current portion of deferred revenues 11,711 19,940 Current portion of long-term debt 3,964 2,194 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 38,155 — Total current liabilities 137,796 154,510 Deferred revenues 18,684 9,845 Long-term debt 445,211 443,283 Operating lease liabilities 81,283 — Asset retirement obligations 10,836 10,677 Deferred tax liabilities 33,508 — Other liabilities 3,840 8,276 Total liabilities 731,158 626,591 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Limited partners interest, 100,874,988 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 — 811,477 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; zero issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 100,909,799 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 1,009 — Additional paid-in-capital 804,180 — Retained deficit (382,030 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (959 ) (4,230 ) Total stockholders’ equity 422,200 807,247 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,153,358 $ 1,433,838

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2019 2018 (1) 2019 Revenues $ 172,972 $ 213,972 $ 178,001 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) 143,460 147,583 141,272 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 14,320 10,241 14,062 Gross profit 15,192 56,148 22,667 Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 12,020 14,164 15,210 Depreciation and amortization 1,773 1,347 1,697 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 107 124 130 Asset impairments 346,384 — — Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (5,181 ) — (672 ) Other operating expenses, net 658 754 469 Income (loss) from operations (340,569 ) 39,759 5,833 Other income (expense): Earnings from equity method investments 1,880 1,624 1,284 Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment — — 3,612 Interest expense (11,790 ) (8,012 ) (11,806 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (6,233 ) — Income (loss) before income tax (350,479 ) 27,138 (1,077 ) Income tax expense (benefit): Current tax expense 1,087 — 259 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (83,069 ) — 660 Deferred tax resulting from conversion to a corporation — — 115,488 Income tax expense (benefit) (81,982 ) — 116,407 Net income (loss) $ (268,497 ) $ 27,138 $ (117,484 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (2.67 ) $ 0.30 $ (1.16 ) Diluted $ (2.67 ) $ 0.29 $ (1.16 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 100,711,426 89,277,833 101,312,754 Diluted 100,711,426 90,814,714 101,312,754

(1)Financial information has been recast to include the results attributable to the sponsor and general partner.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (1) Revenues $ 510,883 $ 680,605 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) 415,254 444,097 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 39,654 28,522 Gross profit 55,975 207,986 Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 39,843 38,050 Depreciation and amortization 5,146 2,408 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 366 373 Asset impairments 346,384 — Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (5,853 ) — Other operating expenses, net 1,558 2,124 Income (loss) from operations (331,469 ) 165,031 Other income (expense): Earnings from equity method investments 4,280 3,934 Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment 3,612 — Interest expense (34,186 ) (15,207 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (6,233 ) Income (loss) before income tax (357,763 ) 147,525 Income tax expense (benefit): Current tax expense 1,346 — Deferred tax benefit (82,409 ) — Deferred tax resulting from conversion to a corporation 115,488 — Income tax expense (benefit) 34,425 — Net income (loss) $ (392,188 ) $ 147,525 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (3.88 ) $ 1.67 Diluted $ (3.88 ) $ 1.64 Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 101,012,753 88,848,290 Diluted 101,012,753 90,385,171

(1)Financial information has been recast to include the results attributable to the sponsor and general partner.

Unaudited Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share

(Amounts in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Net loss $ (268,497 ) $ (392,188 ) Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net loss: Asset impairments 346,384 346,384 Income tax benefit related to asset impairments (81,400 ) (81,400 ) Deferred tax resulting from conversion to a corporation — 115,488 Adjusted net loss $ (3,513 ) $ (11,716 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 100,711,426 101,012,753 Potentially dilutive common shares — — Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 100,711,426 101,012,753 Adjusted loss per share – basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.12 ) Adjusted loss per share – diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.12 )

Unaudited EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (268,497 ) $ 27,138 $ (117,484 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 16,093 11,588 15,759 Interest expense 11,790 8,012 11,806 Income tax expense (benefit) (81,982 ) — 116,407 EBITDA (322,596 ) 46,738 26,488 Non-cash impairment of assets 346,384 — — Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (5,181 ) — (672 ) Earnings from equity method investments (1,880 ) (1,624 ) (1,284 ) Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment — — (3,612 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 6,233 — Non-recurring business development costs and other items (1) 1,173 701 3,781 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,900 $ 52,048 $ 24,701

(1)Non-recurring business development costs and other items for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, are primarily associated with the Conversion, business acquisitions and severance costs. Non-recurring business development costs and other items for the three months ended September 30, 2018, are primarily associated with business development and legal costs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ (392,188 ) $ 147,525 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 44,800 30,930 Interest expense 34,186 15,207 Income tax expense 34,425 — EBITDA (278,777 ) 193,662 Non-cash impairment of assets 346,384 — Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (5,853 ) — Earnings from equity method investments (4,280 ) (3,934 ) Gain on remeasurement of equity method investment (3,612 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 6,233 Non-recurring business development costs and other items (1) 6,313 1,785 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,175 $ 197,746

(1)Non-recurring business development costs and other items for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, are primarily associated with the Conversion, business acquisitions and severance costs. Non-recurring business development costs and other items for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, are primarily associated with lease termination fees and expenses associated with the relocation of our corporate offices, following displacement from Hurricane Harvey and business development and legal costs.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Information

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (1) Operating activities $ 12,098 $ 195,332 Investing activities (69,385 ) (109,183 ) Financing activities (8,623 ) 87,132 Effects of exchange rate on cash 6 — Net change in cash $ (65,904 ) $ 173,281

(1)Financial information has been recast to include the results attributable to the sponsor and general partner.

Unaudited Free Cash Flow

(Amounts in thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as applicable, for each of the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,123 $ 12,098 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (3,328 ) (11,051 ) Less: Growth capital expenditures (1) (4,893 ) (24,060 ) Free cash flow $ (5,098 ) $ (23,013 )

(1)We have excluded growth capital expenditures of $174 and $31,219 spent during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, related to construction projects associated with completion of our second Kermit facility and expansion at our Wyeville facility, both of which were fully-funded in 2018. All other growth capital expenditures related to investments in our logistics and wellsite operations are included in the above.

Unaudited Per Ton Operating Activity

(Amounts in thousands, except tons and per ton amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 Sand sold 2,685,736 2,775,360 2,662,086 Contribution margin $ 29,512 $ 66,389 $ 36,729 Contribution margin per ton sold $ 10.99 $ 23.92 $ 13.80