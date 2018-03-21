HIA Leads in Hearing Healthcare at Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hearing Industries Association (HIA) held its 2018 annual meeting in Washington D.C. March 19-20. As the trusted voice on hearing healthcare, HIA addressed patient safety and education, delivery care, innovation and public policy at the meeting themed “Hearing Forward 2020.” HIA members, partners and guests received insight and updates on topics including collaborating with government rule-making agencies, digital health technologies, advances in telemedicine, and aging in America.

“HIA is committed to collaborating with the hearing aid industry, medical research and patient advocacy groups to ensure patients are always put first,” said Brandon Sawalich, HIA board chair. “This week’s annual meeting illustrated the HIA Board and its members are aligned and focused on fulfilling our vision to improve the hearing healthcare of Americans through medical device innovation. Thank you to the many guests, presenters, elected officials and HIA members who contributed to an impactful meeting and for their efforts to help improve the hearing healthcare industry.”

Highlights of the meeting included a welcome to the nation’s capital from Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Tom Emmer (R-Minn.). Speakers at the annual meeting included Srinivas “Nandu” Nandkumar, Ph.D., of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of American Telemedicine Association; James Firman CEO of National Council on Aging; Laurie Orlov, CEO of Aging In Place, Technology Watch; Tim Muris, former Chair of the Federal Trade Commission (2001-2004) as well as representatives from HIA’s member companies and over 30 guests from organizations within the hearing industry.

About HIA

HIA is the trusted voice in hearing healthcare for patient safety and education, delivery care, innovation and public policy. Headquartered in Washington, DC, HIA is the national trade association for manufacturers of hearing aids, implantable hearing devices, assistive listening devices, component parts, and power sources for amplification devices. http://www.hearing.org

