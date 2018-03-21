Breaking News
Home / Top News / HIA Leads in Hearing Healthcare at Annual Meeting

HIA Leads in Hearing Healthcare at Annual Meeting

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

WASHINGTON, DC, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hearing Industries Association (HIA) held its 2018 annual meeting in Washington D.C. March 19-20. As the trusted voice on hearing healthcare, HIA addressed patient safety and education, delivery care, innovation and public policy at the meeting themed “Hearing Forward 2020.” HIA members, partners and guests received insight and updates on topics including collaborating with government rule-making agencies, digital health technologies, advances in telemedicine, and aging in America.

 

“HIA is committed to collaborating with the hearing aid industry, medical research and patient advocacy groups to ensure patients are always put first,” said Brandon Sawalich, HIA board chair. “This week’s annual meeting illustrated the HIA Board and its members are aligned and focused on fulfilling our vision to improve the hearing healthcare of Americans through medical device innovation. Thank you to the many guests, presenters, elected officials and HIA members who contributed to an impactful meeting and for their efforts to help improve the hearing healthcare industry.”

 

Highlights of the meeting included a welcome to the nation’s capital from Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Tom Emmer (R-Minn.). Speakers at the annual meeting included Srinivas “Nandu” Nandkumar, Ph.D., of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of American Telemedicine Association; James Firman CEO of National Council on Aging; Laurie Orlov, CEO of Aging In Place, Technology Watch; Tim Muris, former Chair of the Federal Trade Commission (2001-2004) as well as representatives from HIA’s member companies and over 30 guests from organizations within the hearing industry.

 

About HIA

HIA is the trusted voice in hearing healthcare for patient safety and education, delivery care, innovation and public policy.  Headquartered in Washington, DC, HIA is the national trade association for manufacturers of hearing aids, implantable hearing devices, assistive listening devices, component parts, and power sources for amplification devices.  http://www.hearing.org

 

Photo Attachments:

  1. 03.19.2018 HIA Senator Amy Klobuchar: United States Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) addressed attendees at the Hearing Industries Association (HIA) annual meeting Monday, March 19, 2018 at the W Hotel, Washington, D.C.
  2. 03.20.2018 HIA FTC Update and Looking Forward: Former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chair Tim Muris answers a question during the Hearing Industries Association annual meeting panel titled, FTC Update and Looking Forward, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the W Hotel, Washington, D.C. Pictured (left to right): Tim Muris, Sr. Counsel, Sidley Austin and former chair, FTC 2001-2004; Chris Ondeck, Partner, Proskauer; Chase Cannon, Legislative Counsel, American Optometric Association, and Executive Director, Healthcare Alliance for Patient Safety.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4459ed5-3bfb-43df-a6f2-0198827e505c

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9176654d-7031-4408-af15-520f75ca1f4a

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ff4e7d0-7262-48fb-a3e1-b8c5bf1bda6f

CONTACT: Carole Rogin
Hearing Industries Association
(202) 684-5751
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.