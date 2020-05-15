Hibbett Sports Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB) today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020.

Hibbett plans to issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens on May 26, 2020, and will host a conference call later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 271-4651. A replay of the conference call will be available until June 2, 2020, by dialing (402) 977‑9140 and entering the passcode, 21960892.

The live broadcast of Hibbett’s quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on May 26, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear brands, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com or www.citygear.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear.

CONTACT: Contact: Robert J. Volke Chief Financial Officer (205) 912-7225