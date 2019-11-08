Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hibbett Sports Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

Hibbett Sports Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB) today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2019.

Hibbett plans to issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release before the market opens on November 22, 2019, and will host a conference call later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2909.  A replay of the conference call will be available until November 29, 2019, by dialing (402) 977-9140 and entering the passcode, 21931576.

The live broadcast of Hibbett’s quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on November 22, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear banners, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas and Under Armour.  Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com or www.citygear.com.  Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear.

CONTACT: Contact:
Scott Humphrey
Interim Chief Financial Officer
(205) 912-7225
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.