One of the first fully automated independent insurance agencies in the nation selects Applied Pay to create a more efficient digital payment process.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced that Hibbs Hallmark & Co has selected Applied Pay to digitally transform and automate their insurance payments process. The agency will leverage Applied Pay to reduce low-value accounting tasks, E&O and improve cash flow by automating premium payment and accounting workflows across systems.

“Relying on paper checks can mean days wasted waiting for mail delivery, deposit and processing; it also includes the frustration of lost checks and manual processes that create longer workflows for our team,” said Kathy Hearn, corporate controller, Hibbs-Hallmark & Company Insurance Agency. “Applied Pay is going to completely modernize the way we manage our payments, removing the friction of today’s current process and boosting overall satisfaction from both our customers and team.”

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24 and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via text link, credit card, ACH, digital wallet, or other payment methods. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also reconciles receivables at the account level, reducing manual workflows and improving the accuracy and timeliness needed to reconcile payments.

“The insurance industry is notoriously paper-riddled, denying insured customers the same intuitive, modern checkout experience they receive in every other aspect of their lives,” said Chase Petrey, president, Applied Pay, Applied Systems. “Applied Pay will provide Hibbs-Hallmark & Company Insurance Agency an end-to-end payment solution that collects and processes premium payments quickly, with less effort and better security, while providing their clients a simple and intuitive online experience that supports their choice of payment types.”

