Hibernia Bancorp, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hibernia Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB:HIBE), the holding company of Hibernia Bank (“Hibernia” or the “Bank”), today reported net income of $104,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to net income of $49,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.13 for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $0.06 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported net income of $260,000 compared to net income of $158,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. Earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.33 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $0.20 and $0.19, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, net interest income increased 20.0% to $1.1 million from $906,000 for quarter ended September 30, 2016. Total interest and dividend income increased $241,000, or 21.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The increase in interest and dividend income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans, and to a lesser extent, an increase in average yields on loans, interest-bearing cash and investment securities. Total interest expense increased $60,000, or 27.1%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The increase in interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2016 was primarily due to higher average rates on deposits and FHLB advances and, to a lesser extent, higher average balances of interest bearing deposits and FHLB advances. The net interest margin increased 27 basis points to 3.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 as compared to 3.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

The Company made a $31,000 loan loss provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $18,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The increase in the loan loss provision in the 2017 period is due to the increasing volume of loans outstanding. The Company reported no net charge-offs for the quarters ended September 30, 2017 and 2016.

Non-interest income increased to $73,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 from $33,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The increase was primarily due to a $37,000 gain recognized during the quarter ended September 30, 2017 resulting from the receipt of insurance proceeds in excess of costs incurred to repair flood damage to the Bank’s main office.

Non-interest expenses increased 15.1% to $966,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 from $839,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The increase in non-interest expenses was due primarily to increases in professional fees, salaries and employee benefits and data processing.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, net interest income increased 11.9% to $3.0 million from $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. Total interest and dividend income increased $477,000, or 14.4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The increase in interest and dividend income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2016, and to a lesser extent, an increase in average yields on loans, interest-bearing cash and investment securities. Total interest expense increased $154,000, or 25.5%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2016. This increase was primarily due to a higher average rate on deposits and, to a lesser extent, higher average balances of interest bearing deposits and FHLB advances as well as a higher average rate on FHLB advances. The net interest margin increased nine basis points to 3.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 from 3.21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company made provisions for loan losses of $88,000, compared to provisions of $50,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The increase in the loan loss provision in the 2017 period is due to the increasing volume of loans outstanding. The Company reported no net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016.

Non-interest income increased $40,000, or 36.4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2016. This increase in non-interest income was primarily due to the $37,000 gain recognized during the quarter ended September 30, 2017 as mentioned above.

Non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 increased $176,000, or 7.0%, to $2.7 million compared to $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The increase in non-interest expenses was due to increases in salaries, employee benefits, professional fees and data processing expenses, partially offset by decreases in occupancy expenses and other non-interest expenses.

Hibernia Bancorp’s total consolidated assets at September 30, 2017 were $136.5 million compared to $124.7 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $11.8 million, or 9.4%. The increase was primarily due to an $11.1 million, or 10.6%, increase in net loans receivable to $115.6 million at September 30, 2017 from $104.5 million at December 31, 2016. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $1.5 million, or 25.4%, at September 30, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016. Investment securities decreased by $733,000, or 8.4%, as a result of maturities and repayments. The increase in net loans was primarily due to a $7.8 million net increase in commercial real estate loans and a net increase of $3.8 million in loans secured by residential real estate, offset slightly by a net decrease of $359,000 in commercial and industrial and consumer loans. Total deposits increased 8.0% to $108.9 million at September 30, 2017 from $100.9 million at December 31, 2016, reflecting increases of $4.0 million in certificates of deposit, $3.2 million in money market and interest bearing checking accounts, $546,000 in non-interest bearing demand deposits and $315,000 in savings accounts.

Non-performing assets, defined as non-accrual loans, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and other real estate owned, decreased to 0.2% from 0.3% of total assets, totaling $209,000 at September 30, 2017, compared to $316,000 at December 31, 2016. The non-performing assets at September 30, 2017 consisted of four loans secured by first mortgages on one-to-four family residential real estate. At September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, there was no other real estate owned.

Our allowance for loan losses was $929,000, or 0.80%, of total loans at September 30, 2017, compared to $841,000, or 0.80%, of total loans at December 31, 2016. Management believes that the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to cover any losses that may be incurred on its loans.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity increased to $20.7 million as of September 30, 2017 from $20.4 million as of December 31, 2016. During the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company repurchased 992 shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of $19,000. An additional 61,908 shares are available under the Company’s sixth stock repurchase program. The Company’s book value per share increased to $24.53 at September 30, 2017 from $24.06 at December 31, 2016 primarily due to our net income for the nine month period. Hibernia Bank’s regulatory capital levels continue to exceed requirements for well capitalized institutions.

Hibernia Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hibernia Bancorp, Inc., has served the New Orleans metropolitan area since 1903. Operating from its main office and two branches, Hibernia Bank offers loan, deposit and on-line banking services to commercial and individual customers in the New Orleans metropolitan area. Additional information about Hibernia Bank is available at www.hibernia.bank.

Hibernia Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash – Non-Interest Bearing $ 947 $ 1,176 Cash – Interest Bearing 6,306 4,608 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 7,253 5,784 Certificates of Deposit 100 100 Securities – Available for Sale 8,030 8,763 Loans Receivable, Net of Allowances for Loan Losses of $929,000 and $841,000 at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 115,559 104,467 Accrued Interest Receivable 306 266 Investment in FHLB Stock 296 187 Investment in FNBB Stock 210 210 Premises and Equipment, Net 4,124 4,351 Deferred Income Taxes 444 417 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 138 159 TOTAL ASSETS $ 136,460 $ 124,704 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits Non-Interest Bearing $ 9,764 $ 9,217 Interest Bearing 99,181 91,698 Total Deposits 108,945 100,915 Escrow Balances 470 629 FHLB Advances 6,000 2,500 Accrued Interest Payable 78 62 Accounts Payable and Other Liabilities 246 248 TOTAL LIABILITIES 115,739 104,354 EQUITY Preferred Stock, $.01 par value – 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued – – Common Stock, $.01 par value – 9,000,000 shares authorized; 844,851 and

845,843 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and

December 31, 2016, respectively 8 8 Additional Paid in Capital 11,145 11,118 Unallocated Common Stock held by: Employee Stock Ownership Plan (579 ) (606 ) Recognition and Retention Plan (133 ) (133 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax Effects 10 (66 ) Retained Earnings 10,270 10,029 TOTAL EQUITY 20,721 20,350 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 136,460 $ 124,704

Hibernia Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total Interest and Dividend Income $ 1,368 $ 1,127 $ 3,797 $ 3,320 Total Interest Expense 281 221 758 604 Net Interest Income 1,087 906 3,039 2,716 Provision for Loan Losses 31 18 88 50 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 1,056 888 2,951 2,666 Total Non-Interest Income 73 33 150 110 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits 439 387 1,286 1,180 Occupancy Expenses 127 136 370 404 Data Processing 115 107 344 308 Professional Fees 122 45 225 131 Other Non-Interest Expenses 163 164 464 490 Total Non-Interest Expenses 966 839 2,689 2,513 Income Before Income Taxes 163 82 412 263 Income Tax Expense 59 33 152 105 NET INCOME $ 104 $ 49 $ 260 $ 158 INCOME PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.06 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.06 $ 0.33 $ 0.19

