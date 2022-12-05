NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — hiblocks is proud to announce that HIBS Token will be officially available on Gate.io at 10:00 UTC on December 5th, 2022. hiblocks is building an ecosystem around their native asset, HIBS Token. One of the primary projects is the blockchain-based social media app HABL, which rewards users in HIBS Token for their social media activities, including giving likes, votes, staking, uploading, and sharing posts.

Additionally, hiblocks is preparing to launch services like Challenge Run (M2E), Produckfi (a media production budget management app), HABL Stone (NFT), VR NFT Marketplace, and others, which places HIBS Token as the foundation that ties every service among the ecosystem.

With that, the HIBS Team’s long-term plan is to make its services available to the global community. Therefore, it is imperative to make HIBS Token accessible so users can find no difficulty in trading HIBS.

hiblocks is excited to reach a new part of a community through this listing and promise to deliver a better service as they grow as a brand and company.

The Startup event for HIBS Token on Gate.io will officially open from December 4th, at 07:00 UTC to December 5th at 07:00 UTC.

About Gate.io

Founded in 2013, Gate.io is one of world’s pioneers of crypto-to-crypto exchanges. After being rebranded to Gate.io in 2017, it is one of the fastest-growing crypto platforms with a leading Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform, numerous cryptocurrencies, margin trading with leverage, and other advanced financial services like margin lending or borrowing. Gate.io is a leading global crypto exchange platform with 180 coins and nearly 400 other cryptocurrency markets.The Gate.io team is security-savvy and was rated as one of the top exchanges in terms of cybersecurity by CER. Users can secure their accounts in multiple ways, and the platform has many built-in security mechanisms.

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/habl_hablstone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hiblocks

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3RUQWEePShsn7tSmCGeuOw

Brand: hiblocks

Contact: Jungwon Shu

E-Mail: jungwonshu@hiblocks.io

Website: https://hiblocks.io/

SOURCE: hiblocks