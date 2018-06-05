Breaking News
Home / Top News / HICKOK INCORPORATED SELLS CERTAIN ASSETS OF TEST AND MEASUREMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT

HICKOK INCORPORATED SELLS CERTAIN ASSETS OF TEST AND MEASUREMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OH, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hickok Incorporated (OTC Pink: HICKA) announced today that it has completed the sale of certain assets comprising its Test and Measurement business segment to Hickok Waekon, LLC in exchange for shares of Class A and Class B Common Stock held previously by an affiliate of Hickok Waekon, LLC.  The transaction became effective as of June 1, 2018. 

The management of Hickok Incorporated does not expect the transaction to have a significant impact on operating income in the current fiscal year, although the company expects to record a one-time loss on the sale of assets.  Concurrent with this asset sale, Robert L. Bauman has resigned from the company’s Board of Directors. 

About Hickok Incorporated.  Hickok Incorporated is a publicly-traded holding company serving diverse markets, including healthcare, education, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical.

Information about Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company’s future results. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those anticipated as a result of risks and uncertainties, including the impact on the company’s Industrial Hose and Commercial Air Handling segments and the impact on the company’s 2018 financial results of the divestiture of the Test and Measurement segment as well as the risks described from time to time in the company’s reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact.  Brian Powers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 216-496-3238

CONTACT: Contact:  Brian E. Powers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
          HICKOK INCORPORATED
          10514 Dupont Avenue
          Cleveland, Ohio 44108
          216-541-8060
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.