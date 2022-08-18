Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hicks Landscapes Offers Three Tips to Upgrade Curb Appeal

Hicks Landscapes Offers Three Tips to Upgrade Curb Appeal

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Hicks Landscape Design Build Client Home

Photo Courtesy of Hicks Landscapes
Photo Courtesy of Hicks Landscapes

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hicks Landscapes, the award-winning design/build arm of Hicks Nurseries, offers three tips for picture-perfect curb appeal. With a few simple updates, homeowners can take their landscape from old and drab to one that is pleasing to the eye and enjoyable for many years to come.

  1. Upgrade masonry. Simple changes to a home’s masonry can have a high visual impact. Consider the following:
    • A new front path in bluestone will yield an instant visual return.
    • Add function to a slope with masonry garden beds and a walkway to create a sense of entry.
    • Steppingstones around the side of a home provides a clear path to the backyard.
  2. Update plantings. Remove overgrown trees and shrubbery and replace with smaller plants that fit the scale of the home. Evergreen plants such as boxwood, euonymus and holly provide yearlong enjoyment. Perennials such as black-eyed Susan’s, hosta and salvia add seasonal color that comes back every year. Finish your planting beds off with a masonry border and mulch to give your beds a finished looked that can be admired from the curb to the front door.
  3. Dress up the doorstep! Choose colorful planters or urns to compliment the home and update them seasonally. Consider pansies for spring, followed by colorful annuals such as petunias and new guinea impatiens for summer. For fall add autumnal colors with croton, mums, and ornamental grasses. In the cold winter months add fresh cut holiday greens, berried holly and pine cones.

A beautifully designed and decorated front yard adds warmth and opulence to a home. The experts at Hicks Landscapes provide design build services for homeowners and commercial properties alike that will help increase curb appeal and value.

ABOUT HICKS NURSERIES
Hicks Nurseries is Long Island’s largest and premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve their goals easily and stress-free, Hicks Nurseries provides an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, garden accents and planters, lawn care, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete landscape design build services and expert advice to make gardening successful and enjoyable for everyone. Hicks Nurseries is conveniently located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

CONTACT: Eleni Roselli, Hicks Nurseries, 516-334-0066, eroselli@hicksnurseries.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.