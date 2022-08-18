Hicks Landscapes Offers Three Tips to Upgrade Curb Appeal

Hicks Landscape Design Build Client Home Photo Courtesy of Hicks Landscapes

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hicks Landscapes, the award-winning design/build arm of Hicks Nurseries, offers three tips for picture-perfect curb appeal. With a few simple updates, homeowners can take their landscape from old and drab to one that is pleasing to the eye and enjoyable for many years to come.

Upgrade masonry. Simple changes to a home’s masonry can have a high visual impact. Consider the following:

A new front path in bluestone will yield an instant visual return.

Add function to a slope with masonry garden beds and a walkway to create a sense of entry.

Steppingstones around the side of a home provides a clear path to the backyard. Update plantings. Remove overgrown trees and shrubbery and replace with smaller plants that fit the scale of the home. Evergreen plants such as boxwood, euonymus and holly provide yearlong enjoyment. Perennials such as black-eyed Susan’s, hosta and salvia add seasonal color that comes back every year. Finish your planting beds off with a masonry border and mulch to give your beds a finished looked that can be admired from the curb to the front door. Dress up the doorstep! Choose colorful planters or urns to compliment the home and update them seasonally. Consider pansies for spring, followed by colorful annuals such as petunias and new guinea impatiens for summer. For fall add autumnal colors with croton, mums, and ornamental grasses. In the cold winter months add fresh cut holiday greens, berried holly and pine cones.

A beautifully designed and decorated front yard adds warmth and opulence to a home. The experts at Hicks Landscapes provide design build services for homeowners and commercial properties alike that will help increase curb appeal and value.

