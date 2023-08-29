Recent research finds risks to rheumatoid arthritis treatment, signaling importance of medical documentation with disabilities when seeking Social Security disability benefits

T.J. Geist, Allsup Principal Advocate “When filing your Social Security disability claim, it’s important to tell the story of your experience with a health condition like rheumatoid arthritis, which can include the health impacts of the treatment,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup. “Some medical conditions are very debilitating on their own and then this can worsen in the course of seeking medical care, such as surgery, medication, radiation and other therapy.”

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recent research on the effects of rheumatoid arthritis treatment highlights the challenges of treating chronic health conditions and the importance of seeking Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits as vital income during the effort to reach medical stability or recovery, according to Allsup, the nation’s premier provider of Social Security disability representation services and its exclusive Disability Financial Services℠ (DFS) for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients.

A recent study, “Research on Liver Damage Caused by the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis with Novel Biological Agents or Targeted Agents,” highlights the double-edged sword of RA treatments. This research found that certain RA treatments, while effective in reducing inflammation and pain, were linked to elevated liver enzymes in some patients, indicating potential liver stress or damage. The study emphasized the importance of regular liver function tests for patients undergoing these treatments, suggesting that early detection of liver anomalies can lead to timely intervention and prevent severe complications.

“When filing your Social Security disability claim, it’s important to tell the story of your experience with a health condition like rheumatoid arthritis, which can include the health impacts of the treatment,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup. “Some medical conditions are very debilitating on their own and then this can worsen in the course of seeking medical care, such as surgery, medication, radiation and other therapy.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that RA is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells, leading to inflammation and painful swelling in the affected areas of the body. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network notes that RA impacts more than 1 million Americans and nearly 1 percent of the global population; affecting women up to three times more than men. While the precise cause of RA remains elusive, consequently, there isn’t a known cure for the condition. Nevertheless, several treatments are available that can enhance a person’s quality of life.

The debilitating nature of RA often leads to job loss, prompting many to apply for Social Security disability benefits. U.S. workers receive federal disability insurance coverage through their FICA payroll taxes, with a portion divided among Social Security retirement, disability insurance and Medicare programs. SSDI is designed to provide financial benefits to individuals who are unable to work due to a disability. In addition, individuals who are able to reach medical stability through treatment may be able to consider returning to work through the Ticket to Work Program benefit, which comes with SSDI.

“You have an advantage with expert representation like Allsup to help tell the story of your disability, including the daily difficulties, impact on your work, and the effects of treatment,” Geist explained. “In addition, while we assist you with your SSDI claim, we also provide vital financial assistance with our Disability Financial Solutions – helping you to navigate this time of waiting for a disability decision and experiencing immediate money problems. Allsup is here to offer you both SSDI help and financial hope.”

“With support from Allsup, RA patients can embrace the future with optimism, knowing they have a partner to guide them through the financial landscape, while helping them focus on their health and well-being,” Geist said.

When considering filing for SSDI benefits, it’s vital to have medical support and documentation of your condition. The American College of Rheumatology provides a useful Rheumatology Provider Directory to help you take the first step. With the steadfast support of Allsup experts, rheumatoid arthritis patients can confidently tackle the intricacies of applying for SSDI benefits, assured of assistance at every stage

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing your appeal if you were denied, or to see if you are eligible, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276. Be sure to ask about our Disability Financial Solutions for SSDI customers.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment

T.J. Geist, Allsup Principal Advocate

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 r.ray@allsup.com Laura C. Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079 L.sala@allsup.com