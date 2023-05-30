Hidden Dunes Tennis Center Nestled among the oak trees, Hidden Dunes Tennis Center features With two clay pickleball courts and three hard pickleball courts (five total) and five clay tennis courts.

Miramar Beach, Florida, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort, located in Miramar Beach, Florida near Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, continuously proves to be a top location for tennis and pickleball in the area. For the second consecutive year in a row, the Hidden Dunes Tennis and Pickleball Center has earned the title of #1 in the United States of America for Best Game Arranging. Furthermore, the resort has been named a Silver Medal Resort for 11 consecutive years, a status only 20 resorts in the world can earn. While maintaining a successful tennis program, the resort also added pickleball, which earned the Silver Medal ranking as well.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment of the staff, including Lizzy and Brenda, and owners, Alan and Ricky, who work tirelessly to enhance the family-friendly atmosphere our players experience while vacationing at beautiful Hidden Dunes,” said Director of Racquet Sports Rhett Russell.

Hidden Dunes Beach and Tennis Resort stands out from similar resorts due to its ability to perfectly match like-level players. With two clay pickleball courts and three hard pickleball courts (five total) and five clay tennis courts, the resort is able to accommodate multiple games at a time, ensuring court time for all players. Regardless of experience, those who come to play Hidden Dunes will be provided with exceptional service and instruction. The resort offers multiple opportunities to grow as a player, including the recent introduction of a program called Doubles Strategy, a four-person tennis clinic to help doubles partners strategize their wins. New tennis players without equipment are invited to rent racquets and tennis balls at the Pro Shop for under $10.

“We are so very proud of the players, win or lose, supporters, volunteers, staff, and everyone who works behind the scenes to keep Hidden Dunes Beach and Tennis Resort the #1 Game Arranging Facility in the country,” said Russell.

As the new Director of Racquet Sports, Russell is continuing Hidden Dunes’ traditions. Prior to joining the resort team, he worked as director of two other facilities for a combined 21 years of experience. Among many accomplishments, Russell holds the title of a USPTA Certified Elite Pro, USPTA member for 22 years and counting, and a two-year president for USPTA Alabama. Russell’s primary focus is to offer personalized service and attention to each individual who comes through the tennis program.

As a family of eight, Russell understands the value of parent-kid experiences. One of his recent initiatives is to incorporate dual instruction that will keep both parents and their children involved in training and matches. This summer, the Hidden Dunes Tennis and Pickleball Center will be holding pro-assisted pickleball play on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as a kids camp on Mondays and Wednesdays for children ages 7-10. Players are invited to come any day of the week, excluding Sundays, for reserved play or adult drop-in clinics. Learn more about the rates and clinics here.

To book court time or a tennis clinic, visit Hidden Dunes Tennis Center online or call 850-269-2590. For resort stays, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties offers a wide selection of vacation rentals at Hidden Dunes Beach Resort, including lakeside Villas, Carolina-style Cottages near the tennis center, and Gulfside condominiums overlooking the beach. Newman-Dailey also offers an on-site rental office, a seasonal shuttle to the beach from the tennis center, and seasonal beach service including two chairs and an umbrella with each day of your stay. In addition, Newman-Dailey offers off-season tennis specials, including 15% off stays with booked court time or clinics (September – February). Learn more or book a reservation at HiddenDunesDestin.com or call 800-225-7652.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales, and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin for more than 38 years. Newman-Dailey consistently receives the “Certificate of Excellence” for positive reviews on TripAdvisor and was voted “Best Vacation Rental Company” by the readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

