Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort Ranked Among the Top 50 Tennis Resorts For Eighth Consecutive Year on Tennis Resorts Online

Florida tennis resort with USPTA certified tennis instructors earns top ratings among tennis players from around the nation for best like-level game matching and tennis instruction

Tennis enthusiasts enjoy Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort for the Tennis Center’s like-level game matching services.

Miramar Beach Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort was named a “Silver Medal Resort,” by Tennis Resorts Online for the eighth consecutive year. The ranking places Hidden Dunes among the top 50 tennis resorts. Located in Miramar Beach in Northwest Florida, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort features six championship clay courts. The Tennis Center consistently receives high marks for overall tennis experience, tennis staff, and instruction. Additionally, the staff’s like-level game matching always earns Hidden Dunes high praise.

“We have an incredible team here at Hidden Dunes and we’re excited to stay on the list. When we first earned this ranking in 2011, we are thrilled to know tennis players near and far had ranked a top resort in Florida as well as a top resort nationwide,” said Hidden Dunes Director of Tennis Renee Broxson. “Many players initially discover Hidden Dunes for our well-maintained clay courts, but come back year after year due to our customer service, like-level game matching and our clinics and lessons.”

“Great clay courts. Outstanding resort atmosphere. Renee and George are two of the best pros that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. Upbeat, positive, tremendously knowledgeable, they treat every member and guest like old friends, correcting poor strokes, making good strokes better, hosting great tournaments or just talking to old friends. No strangers in this club,” wrote a Hidden Dunes tennis player in a review on Tennis Resorts Online.

Director of Tennis Renee Broxson is an active member of the USPTA, and attends world and sectional conferences for continuing education. Broxson is also a doubles national champion and designs clinics and lessons to suit individual and group needs. Tennis Pro George Cobia is also an integral part of the team, designing and implementing the instructional clinics and lessons. Cobia has been a Level 1 United States Tennis Professional for more than 25 years. In the Tennis Center, Quy Tran oversees the pro shop and scheduling like-level matches for players.

One of South Walton’s undiscovered escapes, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort is nestled on 27-acres overlooking Northwest Florida’s white-sand beaches. Winding footpaths, lush gardens, and bubbling fountains make relaxing easy at the secluded resort, which features three pools, hot tubs, grilling stations, and basketball and horseshoe courts. With two- and three-bedroom vacation rentals, Hidden Dunes Resort offers three types of lodging options–Gulf-front condominiums, lakeside villas and Carolina-style cottages. The Florida tennis resort is popular with families year-round and is popular with snowbirds during the winter months (monthly rates offered for January and February).

Tennis Resorts Online solicits the opinions of racquet-wielding vacationers worldwide and compiles their collective experience into an annual ranking of the “Top 100 Tennis Resorts and Camps.” Resorts are ranked in more than 20 categories, ranging from the tennis courts and instruction to the quality of the accommodations and children’s programs to value for the dollar.

The on-site rental office, managed by Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, provides a convenient location for check-in and concierge services. For more information on Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort, visit www.HiddenDunesDestin.com or call 800-225-7652.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded in 1985, Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin for more than 30 years. Newman-Dailey consistently receives the “Certificate of Excellence” for positive reviews on TripAdvisor and was voted “Best Vacation Rental Company” by the readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

