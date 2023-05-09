Market Study on Milking Robots: Rising Demand for Dairy Products and High Adoption of Automation to Unlock New Opportunities for the Milking Robots Industry! Innovation Could be a Key to Success for Milking Robot Manufacturers!

New York, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Milking Robots Market revenue reached US$ 2.0 billion in 2022. Over the next decade (2022 to 2032), global milking robot sales are likely to surge at 8.1% CAGR. By 2032, total market size is expected to reach US$ 4.3 billion.

Demand is likely to remain high for single-stall milking robots worldwide. This is due to rising adoption of these robots on account of their various advantages. As per Persistence Market Research (PMR), single-stall unit segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% through 2032.

Rising demand for dairy products globally along with increasing adoption of automation is a key factor driving the milking robots industry.

Milking robots are gaining wider popularity across both small and large farms globally. This is due to their ability to improve productivity, reduce labor costs, and enhance milk quality. These systems are replacing the time-consuming and labor-intensive manual milking process.

By using milking robots, farmers can milk their cows more frequently. This can result in increased milk production and better milk quality.

Dairy farmers are using milking robots as a way to cut labor costs and boost efficiency as labor costs rise. They are designed to make the milking process more efficient. They can milk cows easily and more frequently.

Growing demand for dairy products due to rising incomes and growing health awareness is expected to boost milking robot sales in developing nations.

As people are becoming more health conscious, they are showing a keen inclination towards consuming healthy food products such as dairy items. This in turn is prompting farm owners to use advanced machinery such as milking robots to meet this demand. Driven by this, the global milking robots industry will witness a positive growth trajectory.

Key Takeaways from the Milking Robots Market Report:

Global sales of milking robots are expected to soar at 8.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. Based on type, single-stall unit segment is forecast to thrive at 8.0% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. By herd size, above 1000 segment is likely to progress at 7.9% CAGR over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. The United States milking robots industry value is projected to reach US$ 875.4 million by 2032.

by 2032. Milking robot demand in China is anticipated to increase at 9.1% CAGR through 2032.

The United Kingdom milking robots industry is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 324.6 million by 2032.

by 2032. Korea market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the projection period.

“Growing focus on improving productivity in farms is expected to elevate milking robot demand. Further, increasing demand for dairy products produced through advanced and hygienic processes will create growth prospects for manufacturers.” – says a Persistence Market Research (PMR) analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading milking robot manufacturers include GEA, Fullwood Ltd., Dairymaster, Lely Holding BouMatic Robotics, S.A.R.L., DeLaval, Waikato Milking Systems LP, Afimilk Ltd., Allflex, and Hokofarm Group B.V.

These market players are investing heavily in research and development to introduce advanced milking systems with enhanced features. Partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are other strategies adopted by companies in this marketplace.

Recent developments:

In May 2020, a new milking robot (called Gemini) that is user-friendly and durable was launched by BouMatic.

More Insights Available:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the milking robots market presenting historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals market projections based on type (single-stall units, multi-stall units, and rotary systems) and herd size (up to 100, between 100 to 1000, and above 1000) across various regions.

