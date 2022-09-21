High Altitude Coffee Roastery in Wyoming Wins Big Awards in World’s Largest Roasting Competition

Snowy Elk Coffee Co., located at 6,100 feet in southeast Wyoming, brings home four medals in prestigious specialty coffee roasting competition.

High altitude coffee roasters, Snowy Elk Coffee, show off international awards. High altitude coffee roasters, Snowy Elk Coffee, show off international awards.

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snowy Elk Coffee Co., a high-altitude roastery in southeast Wyoming, took home four awards at the world’s largest coffee roasting competition. The 2022 Golden Bean took place in Columbus, Ohio, with over 700 entries from specialty coffee roasters across North America.

The awarded medals included:

A silver medal for Guatemalan Natural Swiss Water Decaf (decaf category)

A bronze medal for Howlin’ Wolf Espresso Blend (milk-based latte category)

A bronze medal for Vedauwoo Moon dark roast (milk-based latte category)

A bronze medal for Morning Bugle light roast (pour-over/filter category)

This is the second year Snowy Elk Coffee has won medals from the Golden Bean competition. “The Golden Bean is a valuable experience for us,” says Julie Gondzar, co-owner of Snowy Elk Coffee. “It feels great to share our coffee at such a prestigious event, and we are honored that our high altitude roasts consistently stand out within the specialty coffee industry.”

Owners Scott and Julie Gondzar are members of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) and work hard to maintain high standards, always choosing specialty coffee beans from sustainable farms and achieving excellence in the craft roasting process. “The science of roasting coffee can be a life-long education,” says Scott Gondzar. “Being a part of the Golden Bean is an opportunity for us to learn, grow, and refine our roasts.”

Founded in 2017, Snowy Elk Coffee is located in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and sits at a high altitude of 6,100 feet above sea level. The roastery was built from a desire to create exceptional coffee rooted in a philosophy that encourages a lifestyle of adventure, balance, and conservation. “We see Snowy Elk as more than just a coffee company,” Julie explains. “Our coffee and brand represent inspiration and encouragement to connect with nature, experience the great outdoors, and challenge yourself to find new adventures that push you further. That’s the intention behind each of our coffee roasts.”

Snowy Elk Coffee is sold and served at several locations within the Rocky Mountain region with the mission to offer high-altitude coffee to a wider audience nationwide. To learn more, visit www.snowyelk.com



Contact Information:

Julie Gondzar

Co-Owner, Director of Marketing and Communications

julie@snowyelk.com

307-200-9150

Related Images

Image 1: High altitude coffee roasters, Snowy Elk Coffee, show off international awards.

Julie and Scott Gondzar, owners of Snowy Elk Coffee Co., stand by their Diedrich coffee roaster in Cheyenne, Wyoming with recent awards from the 2022 North American Golden Bean Competition.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment