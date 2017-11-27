High Arctic Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX:HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. J. Cameron Bailey to the position of Chief Executive Officer effective today.

Mr. Bailey was most recently Managing Director, Investment Banking at Altacorp Capital responsible for Oil Field Services, Midstream and International Exploration and Development. He has had extensive experience as a founder, senior executive and board member managing the Canadian and international operations of oil field services companies. In addition, Mr. Bailey has relevant experience as a senior executive of public exploration and production companies in North America and emerging markets. He was formerly the founder and CEO of an E&P company operating in South America and founder and Chairman of an oil field services company operating in Canada and the United States.

Michael Binnion, Executive Chairman of the Board commented, “After an extensive search for a new CEO, we are pleased that Cam has agreed to join High Arctic as our new CEO. We are confident that he will help to continue to deliver on High Arctic’s profitable growth and development while focusing on maintaining our strong safety culture and partnership with our customers. In addition, Cam’s background and skills are ideally suited to further High Arctic’s focus on business development, both organically and through acquisitions. He shares High Arctic’s vision of efficient and safe operations and our safety culture. I am pleased to welcome Cam to High Arctic on behalf of the board and it is fortuitous that we are touring our PNG operations this week to introduce him to this key part of our operations.”

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HWO”. The Corporation’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.

High Arctic’s largest operation is in Papua New Guinea where it provides drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis. The Canadian operation provides well servicing, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Binnion

Executive Chairman of the Board

Phone: 403-807-7375

Email: [email protected]