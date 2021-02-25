High Bar Brands, LLC, expands sales team in Latin America

Minimizer/Premier Mfg. brands add three employees

New High Bar Brands territory managers (from L-R) Selin Flores, Horacio Mendoza, and Irineo De La Garza

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing’s parent company is expanding its branded presence in Latin America.

High Bar Brands has hired Horacio Mendoza, Selin Flores, and Irineo De La Garza to support the efforts of its current sales team, led by Manuel Rodriguez and José Alanis.

“This is all about satisfying the needs of our customers,” High Bar Brands Director of Sales Derek Quys said. “Horacio, Selin, and Irineo are excellent additions to our team, and their presence will allow us to build an even greater relationship with the customers in Latin America.”

Rodriguez is the regional manager for Latin America, while Alanis handles similar duties for Mexico.

Mendoza will service Central Mexico while De La Garza is in charge of Pacific Mexico. Both report to Alanis, while Flores reports to Rodriguez and handles duties in the Caribbean, as well as Central and South America.

“Without a doubt, Latin America is one of the most demanding markets globally, not only in terms of the quality of our products but also in terms of the quality of our service,” Alanis said. “At High Bar Brands, we’re focused on helping customers meet their needs and these additional hires will be instrumental in doing that.”

“We must continue to strengthen the relationship with and commitment to our customers,” Rodriguez said. “These moves represent significant growth for High Bar Brands and help us build an even closer relationship with Latin American distributors and end-users.”

Mendoza and De La Garza bring heavy-duty experience to High Bar Brands. Mendoza has more than a decade’s worth of experience in fleet logistics, while De La Garza comes from Raloy Lubricantes, where he spent the last three years as the Commercial Manager for the western region of Mexico.

“These hires will help us expand into previously untapped markets,” Quys said. “It’s a big step for High Bar Brands and will lead to bigger and better things for our portfolio of brands.”

