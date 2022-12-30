Rising production and consumption of wine across the world is a key factor driving the global wine racks market. The U.K. wine racks market is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. China’s wine racks market will grow at 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2033).

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global wine racks market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,345.3 Mn in 2023 and further grow at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period reaching a valuation of US$ 2,298.0 Mn by 2033. Rising demand for wine and rapid growth of end-use sectors are some of the key factors driving the global wine racks market.

Wine racks are equipment or solutions used for storing wine more conveniently across various sectors. Adoption of these solutions helps users to save space and reduce the chances of dry corks. They also aid in enhancing the décor of end use sectors. Hence, they are being extensively installed across various sectors including restaurants, wine retail stores, households, and hotels.

To get sample copy of report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16146

Businesses that sell wine racks have seen a significant increase in sales during the last few years. This is because many people are buying wine racks to store their wine collections at home.

Similarly, increasing popularity of wine among consumers due to its various health benefits and rising number of households that are purchasing wine racks as part of their home décor are some factors stimulating the growth of wine tacks market.

Wine racks are available in different capacities and styles which allows users to choose any specific type as per their requirements. This is playing a key role in boosting the overall wine racks market and the trend is likely to continue during the projection period.

Key Takeaways:

Based on material, wood segment holds the largest share of the global wine equipment market.

By product type, free standing racks category is likely to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period.

Germany is expected to hold around 22.7% share of the global wine racks market in 2023.

The U.S. will account for approximately 33.3% share of the global market in 2023.

The U.K. wine racks market is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR over the next ten years.

“The major force behind the expansion of wine racks market is the increasing demand for wine storage solutions from commercial and domestic end-users. Besides this, rising popularity of wine as an investment option is also fueling the demand for wine racks,” says a lead FMI analyst.

Customization before buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16146

Competitive landscape:

Top 5 manufacturers of Wine Racks are HAIER, Enofrigo, Liebherr, Danby, and PERLICK .

As the market for Wine racks and other storage equipment continues to grow, so does the competition. In order to increase their sales and stay relevant in the market, key players are constantly upgrading their product portfolios.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of Wine Racks presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023-2033.

For any queries or concerns @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16146

Market Segments Covered in Wine Racks Market Analysis

By Material:

Wood

Metal

Plastic

By Product Type:

Free Standing

Walk-in Cellars

Built-in

Countertop

By Application:

Restaurants

Hotels

Wine Retail Stores

Supermarket

Residential

By Technology:

Electric

Compressed

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wine-racks-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage On Process Automation Domain:

Commercial Tandoor Oven Market Size : The Commercial Tandoor Oven Market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 1,602.4 Million. The market is now valued at US$ 845.7 Million.

Beer Glass Chillers Market Demand : The market for beer glass chillers is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the anticipated time frame. Analysis predicts that the market would increase in size from US$ 1,462.2 Mn in 2023 to US$ 2,497.6 Mn in 2033.

Countertop Blast Chiller Market Growth : The forecast term is expected to see a CAGR of 3.2% for the global countertop blast chiller market. In 2023, the market will be worth US$ 1,126.20 million.

French Fries Cutter Market Analysis : According to projections, the market for French fry cutters will grow from US$ 1,997,9 million in 2023 to US$ 3,680.5 million in 2033. The market for French fry cutters is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033, compared to a historical CAGR of 5.13% from 2018 to 2022.

Beer Pasteurization Equipment Market Share : Over the projected period, the market for beer pasteurisation equipment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9%. From US$ 1,792.2 million in 2023 to US$ 2,627.5 million in 2033, the industry value is anticipated to increase. By the end of 2022, the market for beer pasteurisation equipment was worth US$1,724.9 Mn.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: