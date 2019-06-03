High-Performance AMD Radeon GPUs to Power All-New Mac Pro

New supercharged 7nm AMD Radeon™ Pro Vega II GPUs with high-speed HBM2 memory and AMD Infinity Fabric Link GPU interconnect technology power demanding content creation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that its new AMD Radeon™ Pro Vega II GPUs will be included in the all-new Mac Pro . Built on industry-leading 7nm process technology, AMD Radeon™ Pro Vega II GPUs provide groundbreaking levels of graphics performance for computation-intensive tasks, including rendering, 8K video, video effects, and other high-end content creation workloads.

AMD Radeon™ Pro Vega II GPUs provide exceptional computational performance by harnessing 7nm AMD Radeon Vega family GPUs, ultra-fast High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2), and AMD Infinity Fabric Link GPU interconnect technology that dramatically enhances data-transfer speeds between GPUs. Providing up to 14 TFLOPS of single-precision floating-point (FP32) performance and up to 28 TFLOPS of half-precision floating-point (FP16) performance, AMD Radeon™ Pro Vega II GPUs are optimized for powering demanding professional applications.

“Today’s high-end professional content creation applications are driving an insatiable need for ever increasing levels of processing power and memory,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “Equipped with Radeon™ Pro Vega II GPUs, the new Mac Pro delivers the computational horsepower and memory bandwidth to power ultra-high screen resolutions and help dramatically accelerate compute and content creation workloads, enabling creative professionals to focus on unleashing their creativity and delivering amazing results.”

“AMD continues to develop amazing graphics technologies to accelerate workflows for professionals who rely on DaVinci Resolve for faster color correction and editing,” said Dan May, president, Blackmagic Design. “Radeon Pro Vega II delivers outstanding performance, especially when DaVinci Resolve is put to work with 8K video footage combined with various filters.”

Key capabilities and features of AMD Radeon™ Pro Vega II GPUs include:

Leading-edge compute performance – The AMD Radeon™ Pro Vega II GPU delivers up to 14 TFLOPS of single-precision FP32 performance and up to 28 TFLOPS of half-precision FP16 performance.

– The AMD Radeon™ Pro Vega II GPU delivers up to 14 TFLOPS of single-precision FP32 performance and up to 28 TFLOPS of half-precision FP16 performance. Support for Infinity Fabric Link GPU interconnect technology – With up to 84GB/s per direction low-latency peer-to-peer memory access 1 , the scalable GPU interconnect technology enables GPU-to-GPU communications up to 5X faster than PCIe ® Gen 3 interconnect speeds 2 .

– With up to 84GB/s per direction low-latency peer-to-peer memory access , the scalable GPU interconnect technology enables GPU-to-GPU communications up to 5X faster than PCIe Gen 3 interconnect speeds . Ultra-fast HBM2 memory – 32GB of high-speed HBM2 memory delivers 1TB/s memory bandwidth, providing the memory capacity and data transfer speeds required by today’s high-resolution, multi-display setups, 8K video, and other demanding content creation workloads.

1 Infinity Fabric Link Bandwidth with 2 bi-directional x16 links at up to 21Gbps = 2 x 16 x 21Gbps / 8 = up to 84GB/s bandwidth per direction

2 Gen 3.0 PCI Express x16 slot capable of 16 GB/s of bandwidth per direction and Radeon Pro Vega II with Infinity Fabric Link capable of 84GB/s bandwidth per direction. 84 / 16 = 5.25X faster than Gen 3.0 PCI Express x16.

