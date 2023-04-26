Market Study on High Performance Butterfly Valves: Demand Growth Being Led by Oil & Gas and Chemical Industries

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For 2022, the High-Performance Butterfly Valve Market generated total revenues of US$6.24 billion and it is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 14.57 billon.

The high-performance butterfly valve is a type of quarter-turn valve that is used to regulate and control the flow of fluids in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical, water and wastewater, power generation, and others.

These valves are known for their excellent performance in high-pressure and high-temperature applications and are widely used in critical processes where reliability, efficiency, and durability are crucial. The global high performance butterfly valve market has been witnessing significant growth due to increasing industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development across the globe.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33003

Methodology:

This research report on the high-performance butterfly valve market has been prepared by conducting a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of various factors affecting the market, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and competitive landscape. Both primary and secondary research methods have been employed to gather data and information from reliable sources, such as industry reports, company websites, annual reports, press releases, and market databases. The data collected has been validated and verified to ensure accuracy and reliability. The report also includes qualitative and quantitative analysis using various analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market attractiveness analysis.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization: The rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, is creating a significant demand for high performance butterfly valves in various industries. The need for efficient and reliable valves to regulate fluid flow in critical processes, such as oil and gas pipelines, water and wastewater treatment plants, and power generation facilities, is propelling the market growth.

The rapid pace of industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, is creating a significant demand for high performance butterfly valves in various industries. The need for efficient and reliable valves to regulate fluid flow in critical processes, such as oil and gas pipelines, water and wastewater treatment plants, and power generation facilities, is propelling the market growth. Technological Advancements: The development of advanced materials, coatings, and sealing technologies has led to the introduction of high-performance butterfly valves that offer superior performance in high-pressure and high-temperature applications.

The development of advanced materials, coatings, and sealing technologies has led to the introduction of high-performance butterfly valves that offer superior performance in high-pressure and high-temperature applications. Increasing Environmental Regulations: The stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments and regulatory bodies across the globe to reduce emissions, conserve water, and enhance safety in industrial processes are driving the demand for high performance butterfly valves.

The stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments and regulatory bodies across the globe to reduce emissions, conserve water, and enhance safety in industrial processes are driving the demand for high performance butterfly valves. Growing Infrastructure Development: The increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, such as water and wastewater treatment plants, power generation facilities, and oil and gas pipelines, are creating a significant demand for high performance butterfly valves.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33003

Market Trends:

Adoption of Electric Actuators: Electric actuators are gaining traction in the high-performance butterfly valve market due to their advantages, such as precise control, high efficiency, and low maintenance requirements.

Electric actuators are gaining traction in the high-performance butterfly valve market due to their advantages, such as precise control, high efficiency, and low maintenance requirements. Focus on Product Innovation: Companies in the high-performance butterfly valve market are focusing on product innovation to gain a competitive edge. They are investing in research and development activities to develop valves with advanced materials, coatings, and sealing technologies that offer superior performance in high-pressure and high-temperature applications.

Companies in the high-performance butterfly valve market are focusing on product innovation to gain a competitive edge. They are investing in research and development activities to develop valves with advanced materials, coatings, and sealing technologies that offer superior performance in high-pressure and high-temperature applications. Increasing Demand for Stainless Steel Valves: Stainless steel valves are gaining popularity in the high-performance butterfly valve market due to their superior corrosion resistance, durability, and high-temperature performance.

Stainless steel valves are gaining popularity in the high-performance butterfly valve market due to their superior corrosion resistance, durability, and high-temperature performance. Growing Focus on Sustainability: There is a growing focus on sustainability in the high-performance butterfly valve market, with companies adopting environmentally-friendly materials, coatings, and manufacturing processes.

Market Segmentation:

By Type : (Rubber seated BV, Offset HPBV)

: (Rubber seated BV, Offset HPBV) By Material : (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Nickel, Aluminum, Bronze)

: (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Nickel, Aluminum, Bronze) By End Connection : (Lug, Wafer, Others)

: (Lug, Wafer, Others) By Application : (Power Plant, Petroleum Refineries, Chemical Processing, Water Treatment)

: (Power Plant, Petroleum Refineries, Chemical Processing, Water Treatment) By End User: (Oil & Gas, Electric Power, Water & Waste Water, Chemical, Others)

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33003

Competitive Landscape:

The global high performance butterfly valve market is highly competitive, with several players vying for market share. The market is characterized by intense competition, product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Some of the key players in the market include Emerson Electric Co., Butterfly Valve and Control Inc., Valworx Inc., Flowserve Corporation, CRANE Supply, BRAY, Apollo Valves, DeZURIK, Assured Automation, Baker Huges, Alfa Europe, VALVOMEC SRL, MEI VALVOLE Industriali, Burkert, Actuation Valve, JOHNSON Valves, NELES Corporation, Severn Glocon Global, IMI Critical Engineering, KB Valves, TOMOE Valves, Haitima Corp, Flowx Smart Control System Co. Ltd., ST&H Corporation, SAMSUNG Control Valve, NIHON KOSO Co. Ltd., Samson Controls., among others.

Other Trending Reports:

Thermostatic Mixing Valves Market

Deluge Valves Market

Material Handling Equipment Market

Industrial Vending Machine Market

Zero Liquid Discharge Market

Plastic Pipes Market

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market

Gas Pressure Regulator Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353