Market.us reports that key players in the fiber manufacturing sector are now utilizing advanced technologies such as 3D printing and nanotechnology to produce high-performance fibers that possess enhanced properties while simultaneously reducing production costs. This is expected to drive demand for high-performance fibers in the future.

New York, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2022, the Global High-Performance Fibers Market accounted for USD 15.4 billion and is expected to reach USD 34.7 billion in 2032. This market is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.7% between 2023 and 2032. Composite materials will be reinforced with high-performance fibers for aircraft, electronic products, sports goods & military vehicles. These sectors prefer high-performance fibers due to they offer superior mechanical properties to conventional materials like metals & polymers.

High-performance fibers have many top characteristics, including strong abrasion resistance, non-conductivity, and a good fabric structure when heated to high temperatures. A high rigidity, exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, as well as excellent stiffness, make this product ideal for aircraft applications. The growing demand for materials with higher tensile strengths and greater heat resistance in various sectors such as automotive and aerospace is driving the production of these materials.

Key Takeaway:

By product, the Polybenzimidazole (PBI) segment generated the largest revenue share of 14% in 2022.

generated the largest revenue share of in 2022. By application, the aerospace and defense segment has dominated the market, and it accounted for the most prominent global revenue of 44% in 2022.

has dominated the market, and it accounted for the most prominent global revenue of in 2022. By end-user, the personal segment was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022.

was dominant in the market, with the largest market revenue share in 2022. In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of The North America region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the High-Performance Fibers Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the High-Performance Fibers Market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing demand from various end-use industries: High-Performance fibers are used by various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and defense. These industries are growing, and this directly affects the demand for High-Performance Fibers.

High-Performance fibers are used by various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and defense. These industries are growing, and this directly affects the demand for High-Performance Fibers. Technological advances: The development of High-Performance Fibers that have improved properties like strength, durability, and chemical resistance has been a result of technological advancements.

The development of High-Performance Fibers that have improved properties like strength, durability, and chemical resistance has been a result of technological advancements. Competition from alternative materials: High-Performance Fibers are competing with alternative materials, such as metals, composites, and plastics. These materials are available at lower costs, which can affect the demand for High-Performance Fibers.

High-Performance Fibers are competing with alternative materials, such as metals, composites, and plastics. These materials are available at lower costs, which can affect the demand for High-Performance Fibers. Increased investments in R&D: Companies invest heavily in R&D activities to develop innovative High-Performance Fibers. This leads to improved fibers, which are driving market growth.

Companies invest heavily in R&D activities to develop innovative High-Performance Fibers. This leads to improved fibers, which are driving market growth. Carbon fiber technology advances: Carbon fiber has been one of the most commonly used high-performance fibers. In recent years, major advancements in carbon fiber technologies have occurred. Carbon fiber is more appealing for a wide range of applications because these advances have increased its strength, stiffness, and fatigue resistance.

Carbon fiber has been one of the most commonly used high-performance fibers. In recent years, major advancements in carbon fiber technologies have occurred. Carbon fiber is more appealing for a wide range of applications because these advances have increased its strength, stiffness, and fatigue resistance. Growing demand in the aerospace sector: In recent years, the use of high-performance fibers in aircraft production has increased. High-performance fibers are used by the aerospace industry. Demand for lightweight materials which can improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Market Growth

Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for High-Performance Fibres in various industries such as aerospace and automotive. High-Performance Fibers are the perfect solution for these industries, which require lightweight materials with high strength. The market is also expected to grow due to the increased demand for sustainable materials, as well as growing investments in research and development. High-Performance Fibers that have enhanced properties including increased strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals and heat are likely to provide new opportunities to market players.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region was dominant and generated over 43% of global revenue. An increase in demand for fiber-reinforced composite materials in the construction, electronics, and automotive industries is expected to make it the market with the faster CAGR during the projection period. The market is also anticipated to be driven by product advancements, the availability of raw materials at reasonable rates, and the establishment of production facilities by industry players. In developed countries like China and India, the increasing demand for security and protective measures in a variety of end-use industries, such as mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare/medical, and building and construction, is driving product sales. Market expansion is expected to be fuelled by the increasing use of high-performance fibers as an alternative to asbestos and steel. North America will also represent a large portion of the market by 2022, due to its significant impact on the product demand caused by the presence of major aircraft manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

High-Performance Fibers Market is highly competitive and dynamic, with many major players in the market. The companies engage in various growth strategies, such as mergers and purchases, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to increase their market presence. Companies are also focusing their efforts on the innovation of sustainable and eco-friendly high-performance fibers in order to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly products. This will create new opportunities and propel market growth over the next few years.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 15.4 billion Market Size (2032) USD 34.7 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.7% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 43.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

New manufacturing technologies: Using advanced technologies like 3D printing and nanotechnology, it is now possible for manufacturers to produce high-performance fibers with improved properties while lowering costs. This will increase the demand for high-performance fibers in the future.

Using advanced technologies like 3D printing and nanotechnology, it is now possible for manufacturers to produce high-performance fibers with improved properties while lowering costs. This will increase the demand for high-performance fibers in the future. Demand for electric vehicles is increasing: Electric vehicles will continue to gain in popularity. This will increase the demand for high-performance fibers. By using these fibers, electric vehicles can reduce their weight and increase their fuel efficiency.

Electric vehicles will continue to gain in popularity. This will increase the demand for high-performance fibers. By using these fibers, electric vehicles can reduce their weight and increase their fuel efficiency. Growing demand in emerging economies: Demand from developing countries has increased. The need for high-performance fibers has increased. These countries invest heavily in infrastructure, which drives the market for high-performance fibers. As a result, the market for high-performance fibers will expand in the coming years due to technical improvements, growing sustainability awareness, and increasing demand from emerging economies.

Market Restraints

Substitute materials are available: Substitute materials can provide high-performance fibers that have similar performance characteristics at a lower price. In automobile applications, steel and aluminum are often used to replace carbon fibers. High-performance fibers may be stronger and lighter than traditional materials, but for some producers, the cost savings of alternative materials are more appealing.

Substitute materials can provide high-performance fibers that have similar performance characteristics at a lower price. In automobile applications, steel and aluminum are often used to replace carbon fibers. High-performance fibers may be stronger and lighter than traditional materials, but for some producers, the cost savings of alternative materials are more appealing. High Cost of Production: High-performance fibers manufacture is a difficult, expensive process that requires specialized tools and expertise. High-performance fibers are made from expensive raw materials including aramid, carbon fiber, and glass fiber. These elements raise the cost of manufacture relative to conventional fibers, which might prevent some businesses from adopting them. The failure of manufacturers to scale up results due to the high cost of production may hinder market expansion.

Market Opportunities

Product Development and Innovation: The development of high-performance fibers that have improved qualities such as durability, strength, and heat resistance can help to grow the industry. Research and development projects on high-performance fibers could lead to new applications and an increase in demand. Customers of high-performance fibers often have very specific requirements for fibers. Fibers can be customized to meet customer needs, either by changing fiber properties or by creating brand-new fiber.

Report Segmentation of the Global High-Performance Fibers Market

Product Insight

Polybenzimidazole (PBI) is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of more than 14% due to its superior properties. These include a high glass transition, no melting temperature, and an extremely high temperature for heat deflection. PBI fibers are used in many products including gloves and safety garments, such as those worn by firefighters and police officers. PBI fibers are suitable for a wide range of applications. They can also be combined with high-performance fibers like Kevlar. PBI fibers have a low moisture gain and low tenacity, as well as exhibiting a superior strength-to-weight ratio. These fibers do not melt or burn. These fibers can be used as plastic reinforcements, heat-resistant filters, and chemical-resistant filters. These fibers are also used in civil engineering.

Application Insight

In 2022 the aerospace and defense application sector have the largest market, accounting for more than 44% of the global revenue share. The sector will continue to grow as it moves towards lighter materials to improve the cost-efficiency of aircraft. The production of aircraft is dependent on lightweight, high-strength, and fiber-reinforced composite materials. In aircraft applications, lightweight materials and structures are a huge advantage because they offer strength and stiffness at a lower weight. Fuel consumption is reduced significantly. These materials enable aircraft, particularly military aircraft, to carry more fuel and payload. This extends their missions and reduces downtime.

End-user Insight

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Personal, Public, and Other End-User. Among these types, the personal segment is expected to be the most lucrative in the global high-performance fiber market, with the largest revenue share during the forecast period. High-performance fibers used in personal protection equipment are often referred to as the personal segment of the high-performance fibers market.

Recent Development of the High-Performance Fibers Market

Carbon fibers have advanced in development significantly since 2021. New production techniques are being developed for a lower price and greater availability. Scientists at Japan’s National Institute for Materials Science have developed a new method for producing high-quality carbon fibres using a readily-available, cheap precursor material.

In 2020, the aramid industry launched new products with improved performance in areas such as heat resistance and durability. Teijin, for example, unveiled Twaron Black, a novel aramid material that is heat resistant and can tolerate temperatures up to 260 degrees Celsius.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Carbon Fiber

Polybenzimidazole (PBI)

Aramid Fiber

M5/PIPD

Polybenzoxazole (PBO)

Glass Fiber

High Strength Polyethylene

Other Products

By Application

Electronics & Telecommunication

Textile

Aerospace & Defense

Construction & Building

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Other Applications

By End-User

Personal

Public

Other End-User

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Toray Industries, Inc.

Dupont

Teijin Limited

Toyobo Co. Ltd

DSM

Kermel S.A.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Huvis Corp.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Zoltek Companies Inc.

Kamenny Vek

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Other Key Players

