Last week alone, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s official residence was burglarized, Rep. Adam Schiff was the victim of theft, and reality TV actress Kyle Richards’ daughter’s home was robbed in broad daylight. But the progressive arm of California’s Democratic Party denies there’s a crime crisis.
A security guard for Mayor Matt Mahan was also involved in a violent altercation in the middle of an interview being recorded in downtown San Jose last wee
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Johnson urges Biden to intervene in ICC’s reported plan for Netanyahu arrest warrant - April 29, 2024
- Last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Korean War lies in honor at US Capitol - April 29, 2024
- High-profile Dems victimized by string of crimes still deny blue state in crisis - April 29, 2024