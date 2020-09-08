High Real Estate Group Welcomes Penn State Health to The Crossings at Conestoga Creek

Multi-Hospital Health System Selects Former Toys R Us Site for Expansion of Services in Lancaster County

This rendering shows the facade of the new Penn State Health facility to be constructed at 1430 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, in The Crossings at Conestoga Creek.

The 47,000-square-foot former Toys R Us building (foreground) in The Crossings at Conestoga Creek will be renovated into medical offices by High Construction Company.

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Penn State Health has signed a lease with High Real Estate Group LLC for the 47,000-square-foot former Toys R Us building at 1430 Harrisburg Pike at the intersection of Route 30. The Hershey, Pa.-based healthcare provider will build a state-of-the-art facility offering a variety of outpatient services at the new location with an anticipated opening in winter 2021.

The Crossings at Conestoga Creek is a planned, Main Street-oriented open-air development combining retail, multi-family residential and hospitality components on Lancaster City’s busy western gateway corridor. “When Physicians Alliance of Lancaster joined Penn State Health in 2017, we committed to placing diagnostic and treatment services in the community to support their practices. This high profile location, and the construction of a state-of-the-art medical center on State Road, will make these services conveniently accessible to people living nearby,” said Steve Massini, CEO of Penn State Health.

“We’re delighted that Penn State Health, a top-tier Pennsylvania medical service provider, will be a highly visible ‘front door’ for The Crossings,” said Mark Fitzgerald, president and chief operating officer of High Real Estate Group. “Penn State Health is an excellent complement to The Crossings’ pedestrian-friendly retail environment, and their vital services will be an important community asset that contributes to Lancaster’s vibrancy.” Brokers for the transaction were Bill Boben of High Associates Ltd. and Jeremy Shyk from the Harrisburg office of CBRE.

Penn State Health will replace the façade of the building and finish 25,000 square feet of the interior by March 2022. The remainder of the interior will be phase two of the project but a timeline has yet to be determined. The grounds, parking and lot configuration will remain the same. Greenfield Architects Ltd. is the designer and High Construction Company is the general contractor.

Located on 6.3 acres opposite Long’s Park and adjacent to The Crossings, the infill project is an example of adaptive reuse within the urban growth boundary. A Toys R Us affiliate vacated the building in June 2018 when the chain retailer declared bankruptcy. High Real Estate Group, the developer of The Crossings, purchased the property in May 2019. The Crossings at Conestoga Creek debuted in the summer of 2018 with the opening of the Miller’s Ale House restaurant.



About High Real Estate Group LLC

High Associates Ltd. is an affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC, a full-service real estate organization. High Real Estate Group provides expertise in development, brokerage, architecture, construction, and investments and holds real estate assets with an estimated market value of approximately $1.5 billion. It offers a full complement of real estate services including asset and property management, appraisal services, grounds and property maintenance, strategic planning, and consulting. The company manages nearly nine million square feet of office, industrial, multi-family, hotel, and retail properties throughout the eastern United States. High Real Estate Group is family-owned and based in Greenfield, East Lampeter Township, Lancaster, Pa. More information is available at www.highrealestategroup.com.

About The Crossings at Conestoga Creek

The Crossings at Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township, Lancaster, Pa., is a planned, Main Street-oriented open-air development combining retail, multi-family residential and hospitality components. Anchored by a Wegmans supermarket, The Crossings’ concept and design are oriented toward social and entertaining experiences in shopping and dining. The Crossings is a smart growth project within the urban growth corridor comprising 90,000 square feet of retail, 258 upscale apartment units, and the first Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Lancaster County. The $120 million development is a project of High Real Estate Group LLC, based in Lancaster, Pa.

