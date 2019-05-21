High Times Announces Headlining Musical Acts for Upcoming SoCal and NorCal Cannabis Cups

Event Lineups to Feature Rappers Ice Cube, Tory Lanez, Pop Duo Capital Cities, and Psych-Rockers Claypool Lennon Delirium, among others

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Times , the most well-known, globally recognized brand in cannabis, today announced the headlining musical acts for its upcoming Cannabis Cup events in SoCal and NorCal . The headlining acts of this year’s High Times Cannabis Cup include rapper, writer and actor Ice Cube (SoCal) and Los Angeles pop duo Capital Cities (NorCal).

The Cannabis Cup SoCal will take place from May 25-26 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California, and will also feature headliner Tory Lanez, a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. Additional supporting musical acts confirmed for the event include viral internet star and Los Angeles rapper Blueface and Girl Talk, a hit DJ specializing in mashups and digital sampling. Attendees of the Cannabis Cup can also expect Smokepurpp, Thriftworks and Harry Mack, among others.

“Each year, High Times is dedicated to lining up some of the most talented, eclectic musical acts for our Cannabis Cup, and this years’ headliners are no different,” said Kraig Fox, CEO of High Times. “As we continue to grow our footprint, the hard work of our teams and their ability to collaborate with local officials in each community have further strengthened our ability to seamlessly throw a cannabis lifestyle and cultural event with global recognition.”

Following this month’s Cup, the Cannabis Cup NorCal will take place from June 1-2 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California. With Capital Cities and psychedelic rock band Claypool Lennon Delirium headlining the show, attendees can also expect Brooklyn electronic duo Matt and Kim along with supporting acts Sol Seed and Mystic Roots.

High Times has been staging Cannabis Cup events for three decades and holds over a dozen live events a year spanning Europe, the United States and Canada. Each of High Times’ events draw tens of thousands of attendees who gather to celebrate the cannabis lifestyle, music and products. Additional offerings at this years’ events will include High Times’ exhibitor village, which is made up of hundreds of brands from across the cannabis landscape, from growers to products to artists, as well as educational seminars, art, food and much more.

High Times will also continue to conduct its annual Cannabis Cup contest across its events, which will judge entries in 17 different categories this year. The winners of the Cannabis Cup will be announced during an awards ceremony taking place on Sunday at each event.

In addition, High Times will be selling pink pins in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. dedicated to advancing the world’s most promising research. The pins can be purchased online and at each Cannabis Cup event. High Times will donate 100 percent of all proceeds to BCRF.

