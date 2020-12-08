High Times Cannabis Cup Returns to Southern California with Inaugural People’s Choice Competition

Distributing Cannabis Cup Judges Kits Through Owned Los Angeles Delivery Service

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Times, the most well-known brand in cannabis and creators of the world’s first and largest cannabis judging competition, the Cannabis Cup, announced today a return to Southern California with its inaugural People’s Choice Cannabis Cup. Over 68 brands across 146 entries will compete to be crowned the best in the state across 10 categories. For the first time ever, the Cannabis Cup intake and distribution process will be handled by High Times’ own High Times Delivery cannabis delivery service.

Presale for the judges kits begins today, with home delivery beginning tomorrow, December 9th. The People’s Choice Cup will provide consumers the opportunity to purchase the best products SoCal has to offer for their preferred category, as well as participate as a judge in the Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Edition safely from the comfort of their own home.

The High Times Cannabis Cup is the world’s foremost cannabis festival, originally founded in Amsterdam in 1988. Most Cannabis Cup events were set up as two or three-day festivals, but given the threat of COVID-19, High Times has created the new People’s Choice Edition as an extension of the brand, which, also for the first time ever, will allow consumers to judge the most renowned cannabis competition in the world. This competition is presented by CANN Social Tonics in conjunction with High Times Delivery.

Those interested in judging the first ever People’s Choice SoCal Cannabis Cup are encouraged to purchase a judges kit before they sell out, as they will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Categories include Flower (Sativa, Hybrid, Indica, and Sungrown), Pre-Rolls, Concentrates, Vape Pens & Cartridges, Tinctures/Topicals/Capsules, and two Edible categories: Foods and Beverages.

The People’s Choice judges kits are available to interested consumers through High Times’ established cannabis delivery service, High Times Delivery, across Los Angeles. Consumers are encouraged to visit HighTimes.com/SoCalCup to find the delivery area and purchase their kits. Prices for the judges kits range by category, but will run between $180-$360, plus applicable state and local tax.

For more information about the People’s Choice Cannabis Cup events, please visit cannabiscup.com .

About High Times:

For more than 46 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand – championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into a rapidly growing network of cannabis dispensaries, the host and creator of industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup, the producer of globally distributed merchandise, benefactor of international licensing deals and provider of content for millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of Cannabis, High Times is the most trusted arbiter of quality. For more information on High Times visit http://www.hightimes.com.