High Times Launches Premium Cannabis in California & Michigan

Nearly 47 year old Industry Trailblazer has Introduced its Black Label Cannabis Products

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hightimes Holding Corp ., the owner of High Times®, the most well-known brand in cannabis, announced today the launch of its first-ever premium cannabis offering, High Times Black Label. Debuting in California and Michigan, the two largest legal cannabis markets in the United States, the launch sees the company introduce their first premium branded flower and pre-rolls across Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains. After curating the best the market has to offer through its vivid pictures and stories for nearly a half century, High Times is finally making the products available to consumers.

Providing the choice cultivars from growers across California and Michigan, High Times Black Label aims to deliver the best curated product selection the region has to offer. Sold as hand-trimmed eighths of flower, and as single full gram joints, or in 5 half-gram joint packs, the collection is competitively priced from $15 – $55, allowing even the most price-conscious consumers access to high quality goods.

“When we started the journey into retail with this brand we always knew that products would be an essential piece of the puzzle. We wanted to distribute the best in the industry, but we also wanted to stick with our consumer through their entire cannabis journey. In just over a year our small but mighty team has expanded our business model, and is now delivering the high quality cannabis that has appeared in the magazine for ages directly to consumers. We’re ready to thrive in the most important cannabis markets in the country.” said High Times CEO, Peter Horvath.

The launch will see the brand’s products available across its owned and operated dispensaries and delivery platform, licensed stores in Michigan through the brand’s partnership with Red White and Bloom (CSE: RWB), as well as additional retailers in both states. Both states will see widely increased distribution over the next few weeks.

Products are available for purchase in both states now. For more information, or to find a store near you, visit Hightimes.com/getweed

About High Times:

For more than 46 years, High Times has been the world’s most well-known cannabis brand – championing the lifestyle and educating the masses on the benefits of this natural flower. From humble beginnings as a counterculture lifestyle publication, High Times has evolved into a rapidly growing network of cannabis dispensaries, the host and creator of industry-leading events like the Cannabis Cup, the producer of globally distributed merchandise, benefactor of international licensing deals, and provider of content for millions of fans and supporters across the globe. In the world of cannabis, High Times is the most trusted arbiter of quality.

For more information on High Times, visit http://www.hightimes.com , hightimes.com/getweed .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains information about Hightimes Holding Corp.’s view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, consumption of the transactions contemplated with dispensaries remains subject to certain closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory and third-party consents.

Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, among other things. For further information about Hightimes, Hightimes encourages you to review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 1-A Offering Circular dated July 27, 2018, its Offering Circular supplement dated May 31, 2019, and all subsequent filings, including its Current Reports on Form 1-U, dated August 26, 2020.

