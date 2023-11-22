The global high visibility clothing market is expected to touch US$ 2.1 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.8%

Global High Visibility Clothing Market is valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

High visibility clothing, also known as hi-viz, or reflective clothing. The clothing is primarily designed with the aim to make the user more visible in hazardous or low light conditions. To qualify as high visibility clothing, the product has to comply with the standards laid down by ANSI and ISEA.

Stringent safety regulations and standards, especially in industries like construction, roadwork, and manufacturing, require workers to wear high-visibility clothing to reduce the risk of accidents, thus contributing notably to the expansion of high visibility clothing market.

In addition, growing awareness of workplace safety and a commitment to protecting workers has led many employers to invest in high visibility clothing for their employees, thereby driving demand within the high visibility clothing market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global high visibility clothing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, product type, end user, material type, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global high visibility clothing market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global high visibility clothing market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global High Visibility Clothing Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, vests are expected to dominate the market, principally due to the fact that vests are lightweight, thereby providing ease to the workers, thus making it an attractive alternative.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.1 billion Growth Rate 5.8% Key Market Drivers Compliance with regulatory standards

Rising workplace safety awareness

Rising construction activities Companies Profiled 3M

Honeywell International, Inc.

ANSELL LTD.

Lakeland

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Radians, Inc.

Carhartt, Inc.

SureWerx

Kishigo

Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (Ergodyne)

Terra Nova Equipment Ltd

Workwear Outfitters, LLC





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global high-visibility clothing market include,

In June 2021, 3M entered into an agreement with Bemis Associates. The distribution agreement involves the former company distributing 3M’s Scotchlite Reflective Materials.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global high visibility clothing market growth include 3M, Honeywell International, Inc., ANSELL LTD., Lakeland, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Radians, Inc., Carhartt, Inc., SureWerx, Kishigo, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (Ergodyne), Terra Nova Equipment Ltd, and Workwear Outfitters LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global high visibility clothing market based on type, product type, end user, material type, and region

Global High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Type O Type R Type P

Global High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Shirts Vests Jackets Trousers Others (Hats, etc.)

Global High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Aviation Construction Transpiration & Logistics Manufacturing Marine Emergency Services Defense Others

Global High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type Photo Luminescent Material Fluorescent Material Others

Global High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa High Visibility Clothing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the High Visibility Clothing Report:

What will be the market value of the global high visibility clothing market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global high visibility clothing market?

What are the market drivers of the global high visibility clothing market?

What are the key trends in the global high visibility clothing market?

Which is the leading region in the global high visibility clothing market?

What are the major companies operating in the global high visibility clothing market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global high visibility clothing market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

