Rise in adoption of high visibility cycling clothing in professional cycling events is projected to create substantial business opportunities for companies operating in the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Increase in emphasis on ensuring safety of cyclists is a key factor that is expected to augment the demand for high visibility cycling clothing.

Introduction of reflective cycling accessories and garments that enhance visibility of the cyclist at night or in the dark presents significant business opportunities for market players. Additionally, reflective accessories are worn by cyclist to enhance their conspicuity in daytime. This makes them easily visible to motorists and drivers of other heavy vehicles.

The global high visibility cycling clothing market was valued at US$ 243.5 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 360.3 Mn by 2031.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 243.5 Mn Estimated Value US$ 360.3 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 165 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By End-use Consumer, By Price, By Material, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered ReflecToes, SEE ME® WEARTM, Endura, Adventure Worx, Altura, Proviz, Sugoi, Craft, Trek Bikes, Rosebikes

Key Findings of Study

Significant Adoption of Jackets

In terms of type, the jackets segment is anticipated to account for the leading market share during the forecast period. Considerable adoption of jackets is expected to augment the segment. Jacket is a versatile piece of high visibility cycling clothing. It is suitable for all weather conditions, especially bad weather and rainy seasons.

Increase in usage of a range of jackets, such as wind, rain, and softshell, among cyclists is projected to accelerate the segment growth in the next few years.

Focus of Clothing Manufacturers on Personalization and Customization

Garment manufacturers in the global high visibility cycling clothing market are incorporating materials that enhance the user’s/wearer’s comfort. Furthermore, recent market trends indicate a shift toward inclusion of environmentally-friendly fabrics in cycling clothing. The trend is expected to augment the market growth.

An instance is the usage of recycled polyester (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) and green textiles in sustainable high visibility cycling clothing. Next generation high-visibility clothing for cycling is likely to be customized (such as printing of the name and logo), as users are preferring personalized apparel.

Key Growth Drivers of High Visibility Cycling Clothing Market

Increase in number of professional cycling events across the world is anticipated to drive the high visibility cycling clothing market

Rapid implementation of government regulations pertaining to safety of cyclists is expected to augment the market. Increase in awareness about the safety of cyclists among delivery persons and bike messengers is expected to fuel market development.

Regional Landscape

Europe is anticipated to account for the dominant share of the global high visibility cycling clothing market during the forecast period. Several countries in the region, such as the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and Finland, have high number of bikes per capita.

Significant adoption of high visibility cycling clothing across the region is anticipated to create considerable growth opportunities for market players in the next few years.

The market in North America and Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future. The can be ascribed to the rise in awareness about the safety of cyclists in these regions.

Competition Landscape

Leading players are focusing on extensive R&D activities in order to consolidate their market position. Prominent companies in the high visibility cycling clothing market are

ReflecToes

SEE ME WEARTM

Endura

Adventure Worx

Altura

Proviz

Sugoi

Craft

Trek Bikes

Rose Bikes

Segmentation

The global high visibility cycling clothing market has been segmented based on

Type

Jackets

Jerseys

Trousers

Shorts

Gilets

Others (Vests, etc.)

End-user

Men

Women

Children

Price

Below US$ 25

US$ 25 – US$ 50

US$ 50 – US$ 100

US$ 100 – US$ 200

US$ 200 – US$ 400

Above US$ 400

Material

Polyester

Jersey

Mesh

Fleece

Nylon

Others (Elastane, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Supermarkets Specialty Stores Retail Stores



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

