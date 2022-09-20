High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market to Reach US$ 33.54 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Due to their great controllability and high efficiency, there is high demand for Voltage-source converters (VSC), which is expected to drive the global market
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – In 2021, the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system market size was valued at US$ 16.96 Bn. The market is likely to develop at 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system market is projected to touch valuation of US$ 33.54 Bn by 2031. The market for high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system is likely to grow as a result of rising power demand and grid installation. Utilizing energy resources effectively is necessary with rapidly expanding industrialization and growing demand for power. As a result, there has been a trend toward the use of green and clean energy sources, like the transmission of electricity utilizing a high voltage direct current transmission system.
High voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system market demand analysis highlight that for the HVDC transmission of renewable energy, fresh projects are being sanctioned internationally. Commercial, domestic, and industrial power usage have all increased. Due to its ability to lower energy costs while increasing long-distance transmission, high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems have become more and more common. In order to optimize the maximum amount of power that can be transmitted, current power transmission lines that employ AC systems are now being changed to DC systems. The amount of fault current that enters the system can be decreased with the use of HVDC.
The global market for high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems is anticipated to have huge potential in the near future due to rapidly rising energy consumption together with the expansion of the renewable power sector.
Request Sample Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73522
Key Findings of Market Report
- Unlike HVDC, HVAC has a higher line cost since it needs at least three conductors, whereas HVDC just needs just two. The HVDC transmission system has reduced maintenance and operation expenses as well as affordable costs for transmission cables. These factors are likely to fuel the market usage of HVDC transmission systems.
- Over the past few years, both urbanization and industrialization have increased considerably all over the world. This has increased demand for power throughout the world. In 2021, more than 3,930 terawatt hours of electricity were used worldwide. Due to their compact size, HVDC transmission systems are excellent for use in urban settings where space is constrained. The first VSC-based multi-terminal HVDC connection is being built in Europe in an effort to increase power supply stability and make it easier to transmit wind energy produced on the Shetland Island. The market for high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems is predicted to witness this as a major trend in the coming years.
- Based on technology type, the category of voltage-source converters (VSC) market accounted for 31% of the global market in 2021. The market is anticipated to be dominated by this category in the near future and is expected to be one of the key high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system market trends. Back-to-back AC system linking, asynchronous network connections, and sustaining voltage stability over long and short distances are just a slew of the difficulties that the VSC-HVDC system effectively resolves for traditional networks. It also encourages the networks’ extensive use of renewable energy, making it a better option for upcoming grid systems.
Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=73522
Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market: Growth Drivers
- The bipolar category, which accounted for considerable high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system market share in 2021, was the market leader in terms of type. Enhanced dependability, which is comparable to a double-circuit AC transmission line, is the primary benefit of a typical bipolar configurations.
- In 2021, Asia Pacific represented a sizeable portion of the worldwide market. It is anticipated that power-related activities will continue to climb in the Asia Pacific region, along with the expansion of power grid infrastructure and high energy usage in nations like Japan, India, China as well as others.
Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market: Key Players
Some of the key market players are
- The Body Shop International Limited
- Bobbi Brown Professional Cosmetics, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Shiseido Company
- L’Oréal Group
Ask References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=73522
Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market: Segmentation
Technology
- Line-commutated Converters (LCC)
- Voltage-source Converters (VSC)
- Capacitor Commutated Converters (CCC)
Type
- Monopolar
- Bipolar
- Homopolar
- Back to Back
- Multi-Terminal
Deployment
- Overhead
- Underground
- Subsea
- Combination
Application
- Interconnecting Grids
- Infeed Urban Areas
- Connecting Offshore Wind
- Others
Capacity
- Upto 400 kV
- 401-800 kV
- 800 kV Above
Regions Covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse More Energy & Natural Resources Reports by TMR:
Helium Market – Helium Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031
Aluminum-ion Battery Market – Aluminum-ion Battery Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031
Sand Control Systems Market – Sand Control Systems Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.96% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031
Breathing Battery Market – Breathing Battery Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8.5% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031
Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market – Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene (HR-PIB) Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.0% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market – Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.7% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031
Green Hydrogen Market – Green Hydrogen Market is Estimated to Clock a Staggering CAGR of 51.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact Us:
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
- UPDATE – Palantir Technologies Inc. Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) - September 20, 2022
- U.S. Patent Office Issues Trethera Composition of Matter Patent Covering TRE-515, Extending Market Exclusivity to Late 2041 - September 20, 2022
- Improved Transplant-Free Survival Observed with Obeticholic Acid in People with PBC Published in Gastroenterology - September 20, 2022