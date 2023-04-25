Expanded Program Provides Additional Strategic Sales, Marketing, Technical and Operational Support Designed to Drive Greater Recurring Revenue Streams

BATAVIA, Ill. and LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Wire Networks Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has expanded its Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity Partner Program for managed service providers (MSPs) across the globe seeking a strategic partner to help increase recurring revenue generated by cybersecurity services.

Now with the program membership exceeding 225 MSPs worldwide, the enhanced channel partner program adds valuable new benefits designed to help MSP partners of all sizes to grow their managed cybersecurity business, from demand generation and service delivery to onboarding and enablement.

Overwatch channel partners will receive one-on-one guidance and support from a dedicated Partner Success Manager and full marketing team. Together, they will develop a tailored success plan that will incorporate on-demand and virtual sales and technical training, cobranded marketing collateral and campaigns, deal registration, and demo access.

Partners are also now eligible for special discounts, marketing development funds, and bundled pricing for Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Managed XDR and other Overwatch services.

The updated partner program also elevates the level of support High Wire delivers across key areas of an MSP’s business, including:

Business Strategy : analysis of market opportunities, expert consultation on market positioning, strategic planning support, and ensuring executive alignment across all stakeholders.

: analysis of market opportunities, expert consultation on market positioning, strategic planning support, and ensuring executive alignment across all stakeholders. Sales & Marketing : one-on-one sales training tailored to the channel partner’s business and customer base, aligning joint sales and go-to-market plans, and driving demand and lead generation through campaigns and events.

: one-on-one sales training tailored to the channel partner’s business and customer base, aligning joint sales and go-to-market plans, and driving demand and lead generation through campaigns and events. Technical: integration of Overwatch ticketing and support with partner’s RMM/PSA platforms, facilitating testing with a dedicated lab and establishing proofs-of-concept.

integration of Overwatch ticketing and support with partner’s RMM/PSA platforms, facilitating testing with a dedicated lab and establishing proofs-of-concept. Operations: align service delivery workflows, integrating partner’s systems with High Wire’s Overwatch Security Operations Center for greater threat visibility, and consulting on time-saving automations for alert handling.

“Increasingly over the last few years, MSPs have been focused on helping SMBs and midmarket businesses address cybersecurity challenges,” stated High Wire CRO, Stephan Tallent. “Our expanded channel partner program for Overwatch helps them take their managed security practices to a higher level by providing comprehensive network and data protection solutions, combined with end-to-end support throughout the customer journey. This creates for MSPs the strategic partnership they need for growing their recurring revenue with cybersecurity.”

High Wire Partner Testimonials

COO of Framework IT, Mike Kolb, commented: “We selected High Wire because of their best-of-breed technologies and the exceptional team of cybersecurity experts that oversee their U.S.-based security operations center. In contrast to our previous partnership engagements, High Wire has proven to be an extraordinarily valuable advisor with deep resources, as we onboarded our clients on the Overwatch platform and continue to help them navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.”

Archetype SC president and co-founder, Joe Bonanno, stated: “As consultants and technologists, it is important that we are able to effectively communicate the value and benefits of our recommendations to our clients. Overwatch makes that communication and delivery easy, providing tremendous support throughout the entire process from sales through implementation.”

Layer 7 Systems CEO, Cory Russell, said: “Overwatch Managed Security is a Cybersecurity Partner for life. When things got tough, they cared. That’s what we want — a partner who isn’t dismissive to feedback, but wants to improve our experience, which in turn gives us the confidence and trust we require to approach our clients with their cybersecurity expertise and services.”

To learn more about the Overwatch Partner Program, visit High Wire executives and channel team at Booth #644 at Kaseya Connect Global, today through April 27 at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

The company also will host an exclusive VIP bourbon tasting & Open XDR demonstration event from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand. To attend the VIP event, please register here.

To become a High Wire channel partner, visit High Wire Networks online or email overwatchsales@highwirenetworks.com.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

The company’s Overwatch by High Wire Networks™ platform offers a range of subscription services for threat prevention, detection and response to meet the security and compliance requirements of organizations large and small. The company’s IT enablement services provide the foundation for growing its higher-margin Overwatch business.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

