Combination with Exclusive Networks Delivers Enhanced Capabilities for Managed Endpoint Detection and Response

BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has partnered with Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN), a global leader in cybersecurity, to provide enhanced capabilities for Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR).

The new partnership involves integrating High Wire’s Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity Services with Exclusive’s Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) offering that is provided by SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI security.

The combined offering builds upon Exclusive Networks earlier announced expanded North American partnership with SentinelOne, and makes Exclusive Networks’ EDR technology a more comprehensive MEDR solution.

The new MEDR solution will be available to Exclusive Networks’ more than 2,500 customers across several markets, including MSP, MSSP, banking, finance, education and healthcare.

“We chose to partner with High Wire Networks for their ability to provide a tremendous value-add to SentinelOne through a managed service that includes end-to-end support throughout the customer journey,” said Exclusive Networks SVP, Brian Vincik. “Together, we will be shaping the future of security and connectivity, and ensuring our clients will experience the highest levels of protection and innovation in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Chris Catanzaro, vice president of MSSP at SentinelOne, added: “The combination of High Wire’s Overwatch managed security services with Exclusive’s specialized cybersecurity capabilities, extensive partner ecosystem, and reach into organizations with diverse networks spread across multiple geographies will help us further penetrate a key target market—one that can benefit from comprehensive autonomous protection backed by best-in-class, fully managed 24/7 cybersecurity services.”

High Wire’s Overwatch managed cybersecurity solution takes EDR to the next level by layering on open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and its proprietary Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) technology—all managed by its Chicago-based security operation center (SOC). Together, these technologies effectively cut through thousands of alerts, and enable rapid user drill-down when addressing real cyber threats. The platform delivers enhanced operationalization of cybersecurity that allows a company’s security posture to continuously evolve with the ever-quickening pace of cybertime and the intensifying prevalence of cyber risk.

“Our new partnership with Exclusive Networks, an industry-leading provider of EDR, creates a major new channel for our Overwatch managed services,” commented High Wire COO, Stephen LaMarche. “Powered by SentinelOne’s advanced AI security technology, it expands our reach across North America, and opens the door to providing additional offerings, such as our technology enablement services.”



About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, the company combines a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization. Its best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. The company’s services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information, visit www.exclusive-networks.com/usa/ .

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com . Follow the company on Twitter , view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.



High Wire Contact:

Susanna Song

Chief Marketing Officer

High Wire Networks

Tel +1 (952) 974-4000

Email contact

Media Relations:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7572

Email contact