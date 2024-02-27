ROTH Conference High Wire Networks to Present at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, March 18-19, 2024

BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has been invited to present at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California on March 17-19, 2024.

The conference will feature on-demand presentations by companies across a range of industry sectors, in-person one-on-one and small group meetings, thematic industry panels and fireside chats.

Past conferences have attracted more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, and equity analysts.

On March 18-19, High Wire CEO, Mark Porter, will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors. He will be joined by company CFO Curt Smith and CMO Susanna Song.

Management will discuss the company’s market leadership in delivering IT and AI-powered managed cybersecurity services for its channel partners and end-customers worldwide.

The company’s strong growth in managed services is being driven by 625 channel partners who have expanded their service offerings with High Wire’s tech-enablement and managed cybersecurity solutions. Through these channel partners, High Wire’s highly flexible and adaptable managed services have earned the trust of tens of thousands of SMBs and enterprise customers worldwide, including hundreds of the Fortune 500, many of the Fortune 50, and multiple top federal government agencies.

High Wire was recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2024. Last year it was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas.

To submit your ROTH Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with High Wire, please contact your ROTH representative. For questions or further information about High Wire, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 80 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in United Kingdom.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2023. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

High Wire Contact

Susanna Song

Chief Marketing Officer

High Wire Networks

Tel +1 (952) 974-4000

Email contact

Media Relations:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7572

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7557

Email contact

