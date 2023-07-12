Company to Host Virtual Product Launch Event at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 17, 2023

BATAVIA, Ill., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, will introduce the next generation of enterprise-class cybersecurity technology during a major new product event planned for Monday, July 17, 2023.

The advanced technology underpins a new product the company plans to unveil that is expected to disrupt multiple, fast-growing industry segments, from Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Identity Access Management (IAM) to Secure Enterprise Browser (SEB).

Enabling a secure hybrid workforce and supporting digital transformation have become top priorities for organizations worldwide. However, traditional network and security architectures were not designed with the cloud or hybrid work in mind. These shortcomings are creating costly problems with visibility, flexibility and end-user experience, and particularly with incomplete or ineffective protection from increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats.

High Wire’s new solution combines multiple networking and network security services into a single hyper-localized element with a broad range of capabilities. It provides greater protection, a better user experience and enhanced capabilities that enable more responsive actions in the event of an active threat.

Among many features and capabilities, the solution employs the first identity-based approach to securing employee and third-party access to enterprise resources using virtually any web browser. It also transforms any modern web browser from a consumer-architected browser into an enterprise-class secured browser, enabling managed access, user visibility, web security and governance.

By dynamically integrating the power of artificial intelligence, crowd sourcing and distributed computing, it provides exceptionally powerful protection against phishing, viruses, ransomware, malware, malvertising, data leakage and data theft without the need to deploy costly physical firewalls, gateways or network monitoring software.

The proprietary technology has created a unique opportunity for High Wire to disrupt multiple market segments with a powerful, comprehensive cybersecurity solution. And moreover, one that can readily tap the company’s existing channel partner network of hundreds of managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide and their end-customers that are represented in the Fortune 500 and Fortune 50, as well as top federal and state agencies.

Combining the power of these new products with High Wire’s broad market reach, the company expects to take the cybersecurity world by storm with this innovative solution that will be as easy to deploy as it is effective in protecting businesses from the increasing prevalence of cyberthreats.

To learn more about this breakthrough cybersecurity technology, please join High Wire for the unveiling event. The event will also be an opportunity to meet the company’s new chief product officer and award-wining inventor of the technology underpinning the new solution, John “JP” Peterson.

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13740124

Webcast: here (live and replay)

Please dial the conference line at least five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you require any assistance with connecting to the call, contact CMA at +1 (949) 432-7566.

A telephone replay of the call will be available later the same day as well as via the webcast replay on High Wire’s website at highwirenetworks.com/investors.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13740124

To learn more about High Wire's Overwatch managed cybersecurity services, visit High Wire Networks online or email overwatchsales@highwirenetworks.com.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

