BATAVIA, Ill., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has promoted Susanna Song from VP of marketing and communications to the new position of chief marketing officer (CMO), where she will oversee all corporate communications for driving brand awareness and lead generation.

The appointment coincides with the company’s launch of a new digital marketing and brand awareness campaign to be led by Song. The initiative includes the introduction of new service options for the company’s Overwatch managed cybersecurity offering.

Song will continue to lead the marketing of High Wire’s managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services that are sold exclusively through the company’s channel partner network. Since Song joined High Wire in 2018, the network has rapidly grown to more than 625 worldwide, including many channel partners and their customers represented in the Fortune 500 and Fortune 50.

“Susanna’s skills and strategic approach has been a tremendous asset as we’ve expanded our channel network and sales pipeline,” stated High Wire COO, Stephen LaMarche. “Her success is reflected in our revenues climbing 91% to a record $10.2 million in the first quarter and our outlook for continued strong growth ahead.”

“The widespread recognition and trust Susanna has helped us build among our channel partners and end-customers continues to translate into expanded business opportunities, which has been especially valuable as we prepare to launch new products into the channel,” added LaMarche.

Among Song’s notable achievements with digital marketing and brand awareness has been High Wire’s professional production which highlights the company’s unique value proposition for channel partners and their customers. It has helped elevate the company’s standing as a trusted industry resource and enhanced its brand reputation, and has been integral to the company’s lead generation campaigns and market expansion.

Song commented: “I have enjoyed crafting compelling stories around our new technology and cybersecurity services that bring value to partners and their clients in the B2B channel. I’m looking forward to taking this to a whole new level as we roll out new products under a new digital marketing and brand awareness campaign.”

Susanna Song Bio

Song brought to High Wire more than 15 years of award-winning journalism and communications expertise, including news reporting and broadcast anchoring in the nation’s third largest television market. Song has won three Emmy awards and received seven Emmy nominations.

She is the creator, producer and co-host of The Cybersecurity Simplified Podcast, which last year logged more than 100,000 downloads, drew listeners from more than 100 countries, and ranked in the top 5% of most podcasts shared globally on Spotify. She is also co-host of The Working CEO Podcast.

In May, Song’s achievements were recognized by being named to the 2023 Women of the Channel by CRN. This followed High Wire being added in February to CRN Magazine’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists for 2023. This was the third CRN award High Wire received over the past few years as Song served as VP of marketing and communications.

Song was also featured on CRN’s 2021 Channel of the Women list. In 2020, she launched Overwatch University and High Wire University, a free online training course that provided thousands of MSP and VAR partners, field technicians and employees to upskill and develop a greater awareness of security. She received her Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

