Register Today to Attend High Wire’s VIP Bourbon Tasting Event & Open MXDR Demo at the MGM Grand SKYLOFTS on April 26

BATAVIA, Ill., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) will present its managed cybersecurity and technology enablement service offerings at the Kaseya Connect Global Conference being held at the MGM Grand Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, today through April 27.

High Wire’s management and channel teams will exhibit the company’s portfolio of solutions for managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services at Booth #644.

The company also will host an exclusive VIP bourbon tasting & Open XDR demonstration event from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand. To attend the VIP event, please register here.

As the premier IT event of the year, thousands of leading IT professionals, business owners and industry leaders will gather at the Kaseya Connect Global conference to discuss the ever-evolving march of information technology and its impact on today’s business. More than 5,000 MSPs and IT users are expected to attend.

The company’s Overwatch by High Wire Networks™ offers a range of managed services for threat prevention, detection and response that meet or exceed the security and compliance requirements of organizations large and small. The company’s IT enablement services can provide the foundation to most effectively deploy Overwatch over distributed endpoints.

Overwatch’s more than 430% customer growth over the past year been largely driven by the company’s innovative MSP partner program that has expanded to more than 625 channel partners globally. Also driving growth has been the increasing demand for more effective and easier-to-manage cybersecurity solutions. The company has announced enhancements to its Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity Partner Program, elevating the level of support High Wire delivers to MSPs in the program.

Frost & Sullivan recently ranked High Wire as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas in the categories of growth and innovation. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

“This premier IT event presents a great opportunity for us to further expand the reach of our channel partner program,” noted Stephen LaMarche, COO of High Wire. “As cyber threats become increasingly more complex, we are seeing our current channel partners selling additional Overwatch services, and we are attracting new channel partners looking for a viable partner to provide cybersecurity services to their customer base. Please come by our booth or join us at our VIP event, and we can show you how Overwatch is a perfect solution for the operationalization of cybersecurity and strengthening your client’s cybersecurity capabilities.”

High Wire is a proud silver sponsor of Kaseya Connect Global.

To learn more about High Wire and its award-winning managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services, visit HighWireNetworks.com or view the company’s free video series on YouTube.

About Kaseya Connect Global

As a premier IT event, Kaseya Connect Global is designed for leaders and experts in the IT service industry looking to help build systems, evolve their companies, and help lead the industry into a stronger tomorrow. The conference is hosted by Kaseya, a leading provider of unified IT & security management software for IT professionals in managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs). #kaseyaconnect23. For more information, visit connectit.com/global/.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

