“Con Safos y Amor,” curated by Enkrypt Los Angeles, is the theme of this year’s premier community event by Angelenos, for Angelenos

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Art, a community collective aiming to revolutionize the art scene by amplifying diverse, emerging artists and creators, will host their second annual “Our Angeles” art show on Saturday, January 14. Curated by Enkrypt Los Angeles, the opening party will feature art, merchandise, live music, DJ sets, local food and drinks.

“Con Safos y Amor” means “With Respect and Love.” The “Our Angeles” team is honored to give back to the community by highlighting local creators, especially people of color, who traditional art institutions may otherwise pass over. “Con Safos y Amor” is an art exhibit celebrating the respect and love for our city and those who live in it. What ties this exhibit together is a call to capture cultural love and respect beautifully via all different art formats; the artists featured aren’t limited by the medium they use, whether a camera, paintbrush or moving picture.

Event Details:

Saturday, January 14, 6-11 p.m.

Plaza de la Raza

3540 North Mission Road, Los Angeles, CA, 90031

Lot parking is available

Providing quality arts education to Los Angeles students since 1970, Plaza de la Raza’s School of Performing and Visual Arts is a nonprofit providing students across Los Angeles County with the opportunity to engage first-hand in the arts from courses in four major disciplines: visual art, dance, music, & theatre. Plaza de la Raza has opportunities for students of all ages, courses ranging from entry level to conservatory level, and free classes for qualifying low income families.

2023 is the second year that High Art has partnered with local artists, businesses, and makers to host an art show by Angelenos, for Angelenos. Organized by a passionate team of lifelong LA residents, this exhibit will highlight works celebrating what it means to be from Los Angeles. Director of Events Joselyn Lopez and co-founders Enkrypt Los Angeles and Sabas Carrillo, who is also the CEO of Adnant Consulting, grew up in Los Angeles.

Enkrypt will be debuting a never-before-seen project at the event titled “Graduation Day.” “Graduation Day” is part one of a series documenting the rites of passage that shape who we are. Some call them taboos, some traditions, or simply “the environment,” which leads us to where we belong and who we will become. Enkrypt will take viewers inside the minds of those battling all that comes with navigating these enticing but challenging phases of life.

This year’s Our Angeles show will feature a live performance by Cometta and DJ sets by Julian Ramirez , Lala , and Vick Jagger . The featured artists include Enkrypt Los Angeles , Carlos Jaramillo , Jayson Valencia , Mr. B Baby , Reverie , Yher , 3LA , Puppet Master 213 , Scrappy Tattoos , Brandie Wedderburn , Daniel Hermosillo , El2Raw , Rack City Low Bikes , Pearmama , Ms. Yellow , Cat Donuts , Gavin Jones , and Jesse Fregozo . Delicious food, delightful drinks, and handcrafted merchandise will also be available, all created by proud Los Angelenos to celebrate the community and culture of the city they call home.

Find more information about the event here . HighArt can be found online here and on Instagram here . Our Angeles can be found online here and on Instagram here .

