Highfive Partners with Ingram Micro and Best Buy to Make it Easier Than Ever to Obtain a Modern Conferencing Platform

New Channel Partner Program and Partnerships with Premier Global Distributor and Best Buy for Business Raise IT Channel Profile

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highfive, the conferencing platform building connected cultures, today announced partnerships with Ingram Micro and Best Buy. On the heels of inking a distribution partnership with and investment from global technology integrator Dimension Data, Highfive is continuing its channel focus by making its innovative and easy-to-use collaboration solution available through Ingram Micro’s distributor network and Best Buy for Business. The deals raise Highfive’s profile in the IT channel and makes it simpler to achieve culture-defining communication.

Ingram Micro is one of the world’s leading IT distributors—with more than 155 distribution centers serving over 200,000 resellers worldwide. The deal with Ingram Micro makes all Highfive products – including software and hardware plans – available for their resellers such as Best Buy for Business. Both high quality TVs and state-of-the-art communications solutions are essential for the modern business. As the largest seller of televisions in the world, it’s natural for Best Buy to partner with Highfive, the fastest growing video conferencing platform, and offer its award-winning products alongside their elite TV lineup.

“Video conferencing is one of the fastest growing segments of communication and collaboration, and we strive to help our resellers capitalize on this upward trend,” said Todd Schires, Senior Vendor Business Manager at Ingram Micro. “Highfive provides an all-in-one conferencing platform with both hardware and software, allowing us to give more value to our customers, with a streamlined sales process.”

Best Buy is excited to add a modern conferencing option to their portfolio and to provide enterprise customers with a cutting edge, versatile, and affordable solution that will improve collaboration across their organizations, big or small. To prepare partners such as Best Buy, Highfive is launching an official channel program to give dealers everything they need to effectively sell and deploy Highfive. Through the program, resale partners gain more flexibility to see the third-party sales process through to the end.

“As the business demand for a conferencing platform that can manage every use case grows, our channel partner initiatives are paramount to equipping enterprises with the solution they need to improve team communication and workflow,” said Bobby Marhamat, CRO of Highfive. “Our certified partners are more than just a resource to deliver Highfive, we want to empower them with everything they need to provide customers full service—from purchase to deployment to maintenance.”

Highfive’s recent growth has centered on its enterprise offerings and channel presence. The February investment and partnership with Dimension Data was reinforced by the March introduction of Highfive Premium. With Ingram Micro and Best Buy, Highfive is doubling down on the IT channel and bringing its solution to the mass IT market.

For more information on Highfive, visit www.highfive.com. To learn more about becoming a Highfive partner, visit www.highfive.com/partner.

About Best Buy

We at Best Buy work hard every day to enrich the lives of consumers through technology, whether they come to us online, visit our stores or invite us into their homes. We do this by solving technology problems and addressing key human needs across a range of areas, including entertainment, productivity, communication, food, security and health. Please visit us at bestbuy.com and follow @BestBuy.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Highfive

Highfive simplifies business collaboration with a conferencing platform that builds connected cultures. It’s a modern, all-in-one solution that combines a cloud conferencing service with premium meeting room hardware and apps on web, Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Recently named by Fast Company as one of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, Highfive is based in Redwood City, California, and backed by Dimension Data, General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, and GV (Google Ventures).

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for HighFive

[email protected]

415-625-8555