Innovative colorization technology recognized by Fierce for ability to improve cleaning quality in hospitals by 95%, helping to create a safer world

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinnos today announced that Highlight® for Wipes, its novel technology for colorizing disinfectant wipes, was named a finalist in the 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards: Life Sciences Edition. Kinnos was recognized for its revolutionary ability to make cleaning visible, a critical advantage in the fight against a rising tide of infectious diseases and as hospitals work to establish higher standards in infection prevention.

Fierce Innovation Awards showcase innovations that have made an impact over the last 12 months and represent the greatest potential to transform the industry. Kinnos’ Highlight technology has been proven to improve cleaning quality by up to 95%, helping to break the chain of infection and better protect the world’s most vulnerable patients just as the spread of multi-drug resistant organisms compounds the already-elevated risks of outbreaks and disease.

“Congratulations to the entire Kinnos team as we continue to expand our innovative, patented technology in support of hospitals and their fight against infection,” said Kinnos CEO Steve Fanning. “It’s always meaningful to be recognized by experts and peers within the industry for your work and as we help reset the standards for infection prevention in healthcare today.”

Disinfectants are traditionally clear, making it difficult to assess the proper coverage and cleaning of contaminated surfaces. Inspired by their previous experience fighting Ebola in West Africa, the founders of Kinnos developed Highlight as a colorizing technology for commercially available disinfectants.

Specifically, Highlight for Wipes is a printer-ink cartridge device that attaches onto disinfectant canisters and colorizes wipes as they are dispensed. The colorized wipes leave behind a blue trace on surfaces to provide real-time visualization of surface coverage and then the color fades away after a few minutes. By making cleaning visible, Highlight rapidly improves cleaning quality, helping prevent the spread of surface-borne pathogens.

In a peer-reviewed study published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology this year, Highlight was found to measurably improve cleaning quality by as much as 95%. This is important as studies consistently reveal that less than 50% of high-touch surfaces in healthcare settings are adequately disinfected. Poorly cleaned surfaces can result in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), which impact millions of patients and lead to billions in direct costs every year in the United States alone.

Highlight from Kinnos was recently recognized in the Fast Company 2023 Innovation by Design awards. To learn more about Highlight, please visit https://kinnos.com/ .

Winners of the Fierce Innovation Awards will be announced on November 29th in the company’s Innovation Report.

About Kinnos

Founded during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, Kinnos is pioneering ways to more optimally employ proven disinfectants for a safer healing environment amidst a rising tide of infections globally. The company’s flagship product is Highlight, a patented, award-winning, and hospital-grade color additive platform that improves technique and compliance for the gold standard in disinfection. Already in use by hospitals, first responders, and transit agencies around the world, Highlight’s real-time color visualization platform has been shown in independent studies to consistently increase thoroughness of cleaning. Kinnos is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. www.kinnos.com .