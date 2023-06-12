HTC officially opens North American headquarters in Phoenix to serve growing U.S.-based semiconductor clientele following swift expansion in Asia

PHOENIX, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HTC, a Taiwan-based company and leading manufacturer of specialty process components, systems, and services for highly complex semiconductor manufacturing operations, today announced its expansion into the U.S. with the opening of a new North American headquarters, ‘HTC-America,’ strategically based in Phoenix. The move is driven by an increase in market demand in the U.S. due to new fab development and expansion as part of the CHIPS Act. HTC-America will enable HTC to provide faster time to market and to better serve its growing client base in the U.S.

“HTC is a world leader in the manufacturing of vacuum systems, components and specialty process systems for high-volume semiconductor manufacturing. We plan on utilizing our decades of experience to deliver highly efficient, sustainable systems and services for critical semiconductor processes, resulting in higher productivity, reliability and uptime for our North American customers,” said C.S. Kou Ph.D. CEO, HTC. “Establishing HTC-America is part of our long-term strategic growth plan to provide customized semiconductor fab and sub-fab equipment and services solutions to existing and new fabs in the United States.”

HTC-America is poised to bring its decades of vacuum technology experience to the U.S., including premium, ultra-high purity vacuum systems, components and specialty systems, including RF Generators; Ozone Generators; Exhaust Scrubbers, augmented by providing premium Service and Overhaul for critical Systems and Sub-Systems.

“We are pleased to expand into the U.S. with the opening of HTC-America,” said Kevin Zarkar Ph.D. SVP. Global Business Development, HTC-America. “Having closer proximity to our U.S.-based customers will help to enhance on-site service and support, industry collaboration, and our ability to provide customized solutions that meet the highly complex and demanding manufacturing requirements for producing today’s semiconductor devices. With the next push in market growth slated for 2024, we’re preparing to offer regional support in the U.S. to support that growth.”

About HTC & HTC-America

Founded in 1997, HTC is a Taiwan corporation headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, that directly and indirectly serves Asia-Pacific complex manufacturing industries, including semiconductor manufacturing. Many of its products are private labeled and sold through other companies. HTC-America is a Phoenix, Arizona-based subsidiary focusing on North American operations, sales, and service of highly valued fab and sub-fab components, electro-mechanical systems and parts for highly complex manufacturing environments. HTC-America has on-shored to be closer to its North American customers and to grow its base in this global region. For more information visit https://htcvacuum.com.

